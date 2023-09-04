A firefighter’s favorite food is not necessarily chili or casserole.

While those are popular dishes at the Second Street West station in Sonoma, they are not chosen because of their vibrant flavor or adherence to tradition.

Firefighters are always ready and waiting for the next call to come in. Whether it is a call to help someone with a minor complication, or it is the traumatic call they have to emotionally prepare for each day. Preparation is key in an industry where every second could make a difference in saving someone’s life.

Some people may know that firefighters keep their pants and shoes attached in a puddle next to the bed so they are able to get into gear and out of the station as efficiently as possible. Many also sleep in socks to save 5 seconds when rushing out the door during a call in the middle of the night. Doors to the engines remain open to save 2 seconds after jumping out of bed when the bell rings and the lights flash.

This preparedness does not stop at fire extinguishing or paramedic matters. It carries into their everyday lives and each decision they make, down to the food they eat.

Chili and casserole are dishes that will not turn soggy if they were to get a call while cooking. Imagine boiling a pot of pasta, turning off the stove for a call, and returning to the pot of pasta 45 minutes later. This is the real reason why firefighters prefer chili.

Living at the fire station for at least 48 hours straight each week creates not only working relationships, but what is more closely described as a family.

“We are with our fire family more often than we are with our real family,” said Fire Captain Ted Hassler. Families go to soccer practice, school and work and even if a firefighter is home and off duty, they may not see their family until dinner.

This carries over into meal time at the station. Breakfast and lunch are up to each firefighter to prepare for themselves. However, dinner is when this “family” can sit down and bond.

“Mealtime at the firehouse has and always will be a most special and unique time. As firefighters, we spend one third of our work lives together with our ‘Fire Family,’ working and living day and night with each other. I truly believe that's the reason it is referred to as a ‘firehouse’ rather than something else,” wrote Sonoma Fire Chief Steve Akre in an email.

Even though dinner each night is eaten with one’s shift, the group of firefighters working in a given 48-hour span, calls come first. There are three opportunities to eat dinner. The goal is to eat at 6 p.m., but if a call comes in, they eat at 7 p.m. If another call comes in, they will eat at 8 p.m. After that, they decide to simply order in, often preferring tacos or burritos.

The chef for each meal is determined by a rotation. Each person on a shift will make dinner once in the five-to-seven day rotation, with each shift containing about five to seven people. The chef goes shopping and prepares the menu for the night.

“Sometimes we wonder if the young guys can cook,” joked Hassler.

Cooking is a big deal in the station, and other firefighters do not hesitate to joke around with one another and tell someone to “step up their game.”

Sometimes meals can even become competitive, but all in good fun. Station 1 even won a Thanksgiving dinner competition through the Volunteer Fire Foundation by submitting a photo of their delicious feast.

This job is particularly stressful as the lives of the community depend on them and their timeliness and preparedness.

Joking around and keeping conversations playful is a way that many firefighters cope with the stress. This adds levity to the idea of preparing for a traumatic call.

Their new therapy dog, Koda, also helps to relieve stress and keep their minds positive.

On Aug. 28, the fire family sat down over homemade versions of the Taco Bell Crunch Wrap Supremes, and talked and laughed with one another, while also keeping an eye out for a call to appear on the TV in the kitchen.

The meal then concludes with multiple firefighters offering to clean up and do the dishes as a sign of respect to the chef, which is more than many enjoy at home.

You can reach Index-Tribune Intern Mia Epstein at mia.epstein@sonomanews.com.