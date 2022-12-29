Why incoming Sonoma County schools chief reversed hiring of former Sonoma Valley superintendent

In a Wednesday interview, Amie Carter elaborated on the series of decisions, her most high-profile moves so far as superintendent-elect.|
DANIEL JOHNSON
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
December 28, 2022, 5:28PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

Sonoma County’s incoming schools chief Amie Carter said Wednesday she reversed her tentative hiring of embattled former Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Adrian Palazuelos after vocal public outcry that raised questions about whether Palazuelos was the right fit for a top job on her leadership team.

Carter, who takes over at the Office of Education next week, announced the reversal late Tuesday in an agency news release. In a Wednesday interview, she elaborated on the series of decisions, her most high-profile moves so far as superintendent-elect.

“Whether or not the arguments are accurate, at a certain point the public criticism undermines the ability of anyone to do this job in a role focused on equity and building partnerships,” Carter said. “And that is the evaluation that led to the decision (to not hire Palazuelos).”

As an elected official, Carter said she has the authority to hire staff members without a lengthy process. In that quicker, unilateral way, she said she selected Palazuelos to helm a key tenet of her campaign platform — equity for students and diversifying the teacher workforce.

“As I look back, the lesson for me is to involve more individuals and go a little bit slower,” she said. “So, I’m taking these learnings and working on creating some advisory groups that will really help get more voices at the table when I make decisions like this.”

Carter said she met with Palazuelos twice before he was released last month from his Sonoma Valley role. Both meetings, she said, were focused on district business. The timing has been in question among the Sonoma Valley school community because Palazuelos had a provision in his contract that required him to tell the district’s board if he applied for any job outside the district.

“On both occasions, I found him to be a knowledgeable and experienced superintendent, and I viewed him as a potential partner for equity work,” Carter said of the meetings.

“When we met (for the third time,) on Dec. 9, he no longer had duties to fulfill for Sonoma Valley Unified School District. During that discussion, I saw opportunities to leverage his nearly a decade of superintendent experience to advance countywide projects of importance short-term,” Carter said. “I interviewed him for two hours, followed by background inquiries, which were held in strict compliance with the Sonoma Valley Unified School District separation agreement.”

Palazuelos was tentatively hired by the Office of Education to serve in a deputy superintendent position for six months, beginning in early January, at a salary of $115,000. The hiring was tentative because Carter is not able to authorize hiring decisions until she is sworn into her superintendent position on Jan. 3.

The office’s Dec. 15 announcement of the tentative appointment unleashed a wave of critical feedback, including signed letters and anonymous comments slamming Carter for the move and calling Palazuelos unfit for the job.

“Since the announcement of our tentative agreement with Dr. Palazuelos, I have heard from many passionate voices in Sonoma County who feel they cannot work with Sonoma Valley Unified’s former superintendent to accomplish key equity goals,” Carter said in the Tuesday news release. “Creating equitable outcomes for all our students is too important a goal for it to be sidetracked by ill will or mistrust surrounding Dr. Palazuelos’ separation from his former district.”

Palazuelos could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The reversal came more than a month after Palazuelos reached a separation agreement with the Sonoma Valley district, bringing an end to his 18-month tenure as superintendent there, with an annual salary of $230,000. His severance package with the district included a payment equivalent to six months of his salary ($115,000) and medical benefits, pending approval of the district’s health care provider.

Dozens of Sonoma Valley residents expressed anger about the severance package. The notice of his new job at the Office of Education only fueled wider outcry, on social media, in news stories and in letters to the editor at the Sonoma Index-Tribune and The Press Democrat.

One of those critical voices was Kirstyne Lange, president of the Santa-Rosa-Sonoma NAACP. In a Dec. 21 letter to Carter and current Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington, Lange cited six issues that she attributed to Palazuelos’ “vast disconnect between the narrative and the reality for students, parents, educators and administrators in Sonoma Valley Unified School District.”

As evidence, she cited moves under Palazuelos tenure that included dismantling the Parent University Program at El Verano Elementary School, restricting and blocking the Food for All — Comida Para Todos food distribution project at El Verano and attempting to disband the Special Education Advisory Committee, led by parents and student advocates.

“The news of Mr. Palazuelos’ promotion to a position tasked with equity for students countywide has caused shock, anger and sadness among parents, educators, administrators and advocates who have fought long and hard for basic compliance with special education and civil rights mandates for students at SVUSD,” Lange wrote. “This is not the direction we want to go in as a county.”

Carter on Wednesday said she was not aware of the “instances” cited by Lange in her letter.

“Nor did we spend time investigating their validity or how many of the developments could be attributed directly to decisions made by Dr. Palazuelos,” Carter said.

She added that it would have been difficult to confirm many specific arguments that were made regarding Palazuelos’ tentative hiring because of nondisparagement clauses in his separation agreement with Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

Carter said that while campaigning for the county superintendent post, she didn’t hear any concerns about Palazuelos on equity issues.

“I did a fair amount of asking around about Dr. Palazuelos and several other Sonoma County education leaders who I thought might be strong additions to my administration if I were elected county superintendent,” she said. “When I consulted people who had worked with Dr. Palazuelos, I heard nothing but positive things from everyone who worked with him. That was part of the reason I felt comfortable moving so quickly to add him to my team once I learned he was no longer employed.”

In retrospect, Carter, 51, and a 20-year veteran in public education in Northern California, called her initial decision to hire Palazuelos “a learning experience.”

“It’s also an opportunity for me to engage more deeply and I have a responsibility to understand at a much deeper level the challenges that Sonoma Valley Unified School District faces,” she said. “I look forward to that work and being more involved and having more intimate knowledge.

Carter said advancing equitable outcomes for students remains a top priority.

“We are holding internal discussions on how to structure and lead these efforts going forward,” she said. “I will seek input from an equity community advisory group on SCOE’s strategic plan.

“I would also like to emphasize that I do not want the recent discussions about Dr. Palazuelos to detract from efforts to address the unequal outcomes across public education,” Carter said. “This is one of the most pressing issues facing our community, and I hope that the voices who have engaged SCOE over the past two weeks are eager to play a role in tackling this huge but important challenge.”

