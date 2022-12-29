Sonoma County’s incoming schools chief Amie Carter said Wednesday she reversed her tentative hiring of embattled former Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Adrian Palazuelos after vocal public outcry that raised questions about whether Palazuelos was the right fit for a top job on her leadership team.

Carter, who takes over at the Office of Education next week, announced the reversal late Tuesday in an agency news release. In a Wednesday interview, she elaborated on the series of decisions, her most high-profile moves so far as superintendent-elect.

“Whether or not the arguments are accurate, at a certain point the public criticism undermines the ability of anyone to do this job in a role focused on equity and building partnerships,” Carter said. “And that is the evaluation that led to the decision (to not hire Palazuelos).”

As an elected official, Carter said she has the authority to hire staff members without a lengthy process. In that quicker, unilateral way, she said she selected Palazuelos to helm a key tenet of her campaign platform — equity for students and diversifying the teacher workforce.

“As I look back, the lesson for me is to involve more individuals and go a little bit slower,” she said. “So, I’m taking these learnings and working on creating some advisory groups that will really help get more voices at the table when I make decisions like this.”

Carter said she met with Palazuelos twice before he was released last month from his Sonoma Valley role. Both meetings, she said, were focused on district business. The timing has been in question among the Sonoma Valley school community because Palazuelos had a provision in his contract that required him to tell the district’s board if he applied for any job outside the district.

“On both occasions, I found him to be a knowledgeable and experienced superintendent, and I viewed him as a potential partner for equity work,” Carter said of the meetings.

“When we met (for the third time,) on Dec. 9, he no longer had duties to fulfill for Sonoma Valley Unified School District. During that discussion, I saw opportunities to leverage his nearly a decade of superintendent experience to advance countywide projects of importance short-term,” Carter said. “I interviewed him for two hours, followed by background inquiries, which were held in strict compliance with the Sonoma Valley Unified School District separation agreement.”

Palazuelos was tentatively hired by the Office of Education to serve in a deputy superintendent position for six months, beginning in early January, at a salary of $115,000. The hiring was tentative because Carter is not able to authorize hiring decisions until she is sworn into her superintendent position on Jan. 3.

The office’s Dec. 15 announcement of the tentative appointment unleashed a wave of critical feedback, including signed letters and anonymous comments slamming Carter for the move and calling Palazuelos unfit for the job.

“Since the announcement of our tentative agreement with Dr. Palazuelos, I have heard from many passionate voices in Sonoma County who feel they cannot work with Sonoma Valley Unified’s former superintendent to accomplish key equity goals,” Carter said in the Tuesday news release. “Creating equitable outcomes for all our students is too important a goal for it to be sidetracked by ill will or mistrust surrounding Dr. Palazuelos’ separation from his former district.”

Palazuelos could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The reversal came more than a month after Palazuelos reached a separation agreement with the Sonoma Valley district, bringing an end to his 18-month tenure as superintendent there, with an annual salary of $230,000. His severance package with the district included a payment equivalent to six months of his salary ($115,000) and medical benefits, pending approval of the district’s health care provider.

Dozens of Sonoma Valley residents expressed anger about the severance package. The notice of his new job at the Office of Education only fueled wider outcry, on social media, in news stories and in letters to the editor at the Sonoma Index-Tribune and The Press Democrat.

One of those critical voices was Kirstyne Lange, president of the Santa-Rosa-Sonoma NAACP. In a Dec. 21 letter to Carter and current Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington, Lange cited six issues that she attributed to Palazuelos’ “vast disconnect between the narrative and the reality for students, parents, educators and administrators in Sonoma Valley Unified School District.”

As evidence, she cited moves under Palazuelos tenure that included dismantling the Parent University Program at El Verano Elementary School, restricting and blocking the Food for All — Comida Para Todos food distribution project at El Verano and attempting to disband the Special Education Advisory Committee, led by parents and student advocates.