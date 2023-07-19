Why is ‘liberty’ associated with so many Petaluma places?

Liberty Park is located in downtown Petaluma, on Liberty Street south of Western Avenue. Five miles north, in the rural countryside, west of Highway 101, is an area called Liberty Valley. There you can find Liberty School, Liberty Cemetery and Liberty Road.

Why is “liberty” associated with that corner of Sonoma County?

It may have a connection to pioneer Ezekiel Denman, who came to Sonoma County from Liberty, New York. The upstate town was established in 1807 and the community was credited with having provided 303 soldiers who fought for Liberty during the Revolutionary War.

Denman then came west during the Gold Rush, around 1851. He finally landed in San Francisco in September 1851, according to a Sonoma County biography.

There’s some confusion around where he lived and the timeline of his arrival. It’s said he bought land at Two Rock and not Liberty Valley, near Petaluma. And he arrived in the area in 1852, after Liberty Street first appeared on a map of Petaluma.

The founding date for Liberty School, which is still operating, has been obscured by time. According to the Petaluma Argus-Courier the school opened as early as 1855, but according to the school’s website, it was founded in 1857. Either way, it can rightfully claim to be the “oldest public school operating in the same location in Sonoma County.” The school’s closest competitor, Dunbar Elementary School in Glen Ellen, which recently closed.

“Liberty” is a recurring theme in American history.

In 1766, rebellious colonists began holding meetings and protests under the Liberty Tree in Boston until loyalists cut it down in 1775. The following year, the pealing of what became known as the Liberty Bell announced the reading of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. That document states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Thought the Liberty Bell was cast decades before 1776,” its inscription reads, “Proclaim LIBERTY Throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants Thereof.”

Liberty is a powerful, energizing word and idea, all the more so because it is hard to define.

According to the Oxford English dictionary, liberty is “the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views.”

Freedom, on the other hand, is more broadly defined as, “the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants.”

Liberty tends to have a more nuanced meaning, combining freedom with a recognition of responsibility to others. When docked at ports, sailors were told they have “Cinderella liberty,” meaning can do as they please until midnight when they had to return to the ship.

Petaluma resident Charles Torliatt was born in 1919 and lived in the area until his death when he was in his nineties. His parents bought a chicken ranch not far from Liberty Station on the electric Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad.

It had a two-room shack and a hand-pumped well. Torliatt said that when his parents bought their ten-acre farm, “everybody wanted to be a chicken farmer.” He said sailors were particularly enamored of the idea stating, “all you do to make a living is walk around and pick up eggs.”

To those sailors, those eggs represented liberty, liberty from the hardships of a sailor’s life.