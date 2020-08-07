Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own vice president deadline

On issues big and small, Joseph R. Biden Jr. will not be rushed, including the critical choice of a running mate. He’s deliberative, and he doesn’t mind extending his timetable — again and again.

Biden’s campaign staff is making plans to introduce his eventual vice-presidential choice to key party constituencies. Donors are readying finance events featuring the still-unnamed running mate — “date and time to be announced.” An in-person reveal is being discussed.

But as the political world awaits his announcement, Biden himself has not appeared to be in a big rush — no surprise to those who know him well.

His first self-imposed date for naming a running mate, around Aug. 1, came and went. The first week of August, another timeline he publicly floated, is nearly over, and an aide confirmed that an announcement would not happen this week. Biden has reached the final stage of his deliberations and is expected to name his choice shortly before the Democratic National Convention, which begins on Aug. 17. And while that is in keeping with the timeline of the two previous Democratic nominees, it is at odds with Biden’s own words.

“The deadline for a V.P. nomination is the convention,” said Representative Cedric Richmond, a co-chairman of Biden’s campaign. “He’s very deliberative with his decision-making. It works.”

This kind of approach — being openly meditative about the issue at hand, with a penchant for missing his own deadlines as he mulls his options — is in line with how Biden has made other big political choices throughout his career. Those who have worked with him over the years describe nonlinear decision-making processes with input from allies and family members, a barrage of questions from Biden, and a habit of extending deadlines in a way that leaves some Democrats anxious and annoyed, while others say it brings him to a well-considered decision, eventually.

That tendency was on display in 2019, as Biden grappled with whether to run for president, missing one self-imposed deadline after another to make a decision. A similar pattern played out ahead of the 2016 election, when Biden wrestled for months with whether to run before ultimately deciding against it, devastated by the 2015 death of his son Beau.

Ahead of the 2004 presidential race, he engaged in extensive deliberations about a bid, even going to Boston to discuss the contest with John F. Kerry, the eventual nominee, before ultimately deciding against running. He had a moment of indecision just before he announced his run for president in 1988, too, he wrote in a memoir.

On a different scale, he is routinely late to his own events, he lingers on rope lines and phone calls, and he and his team were slow to formulate responses during several pivotal moments of the 2020 contest.

Biden is not a man who can be rushed, on issues big or small.

And he views the vice-presidential pick as an especially weighty matter.

“He knows when what he’s decided really matters,” said Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware. “He takes time to make those decisions well. He doesn’t struggle to make those decisions, he makes them in a series. He listens to the relevant experts, he consults the relevant data.”

In this case, Coons said, Biden has all the data he needs — he knows the results of the vetting process and his team has heard a range of outside opinions. And he heads into the weekend with a few important conversations left, including, Coons suggested, with vice-presidential contenders and trusted advisers. Biden is weighing who would make a “trusted, reliable, capable partner,” the role, Coons said, Biden filled as Barack Obama’s vice president.

“He’s taking the time to make sure that he gets the inputs that he would value, both a chance to hear from people who know well and have worked closely with the different candidates, but also time to talk to them directly,” he said Thursday night, asked where Biden was in the process.

Yet as the process has stretched out, each day has also brought intensive lobbying, uncertainty for the contenders and, increasingly, visible factions.

State Senator Annette Taddeo of Florida said she and other lawmakers and donors had expressed concerns to the campaign about the possible selection of Representative Karen Bass of California, whose record of travel to Cuba as a young activist and respectful remarks about Fidel Castro when he died could alienate voters in Miami.

“It’s our job not just to speak up on his behalf but to speak up when we believe we can avoid an error in the campaign, and that’s what I’ve been doing,” said Taddeo, a member of Biden’s Latino leadership committee who spoke highly of her fellow Floridian, Representative Val Demings, and voiced a view privately shared by other prominent Democrats in South Florida. She continued, “We need to hurry up and pick and move on.”