Why mental health providers say Medi-Cal’s latest reform may force them to cut services

Cynthia Garcia Williams was 30 years old and six months sober when the state let her bring her three kids home from foster care. She had been addicted to drugs on-and-off for 17 years and didn’t know how to begin caring for her children, Garcia Williams said.

“The last I had the kids, I was totally in my addiction. When they came home I didn’t know what to do. I felt like these little kids were looking at me like ‘do something,’” Garcia Williams said. “I had lost all of my skills.”

That was seven years ago. Today, Garcia Williams works as a peer support specialist in Los Angeles County who helps other parents and kids navigate the state’s byzantine social services and health care system as they work through their own challenges with addiction, mental illness or family separation. But she wouldn’t have made it this far without her own parent partner to teach her “everything it is to be human” and champion her cause.

The state has touted the success of investing more Medi-Cal dollars into programs like the peer support one Garcia Williams works for as well as other non-traditional medical services as part of its multi-year plan to overhaul the Medi-Cal system, known as CalAIM. Medi-Cal is the state’s health insurance program for very low-income Californians. One of the goals of CalAIM is to use Medi-Cal money to address issues like housing instability, food insecurity or addiction. Patients with those issues often have the most complex health needs and cost the state the most money — roughly half of the system’s total budget. In the long term, the state says CalAim will save tax dollars.

The latest CalAIM reform, which went into effect July 1, is a revamp of the way behavioral health providers — those who treat people who struggle with mental illness or substance abuse — are paid. In a written statement, the Department of Health Care Services said the changes will “better enable counties and providers to deliver value-based care that improves quality of life for Medi-Cal members.” But on-the-ground providers across the state say the changes are making it too expensive to keep people like Garcia Williams and others on board. Some say they will be forced to cut services.

Garcia William said the lessons she learned from her own informal peer support specialist were invaluable to getting back on her feet and staying sober.

“This woman nurtured me in those first several months and years. She taught me what to do when the kids come home from school. She taught me what a bedtime routine looks like,” Garcia Williams said. “She helped me deal with questions of guilt and shame and would the kids be better with a foster family because we were so poor.”

Sycamores, the Southern California-based behavioral health program Garcia Williams works for, estimates it will lose $2.5 million over the next year as a result of the changes CalAIM is making, said President and CEO Debbie Manners. About half of the organization’s 5,200 clients require intensive community-based services where a therapist or case worker might visit them multiple times a week in their home or someone like Garcia Williams “holds their hand” through the process.

The Sycamores El Nido Campus in Altadena on June 30, 2023. Photo by Julie A Hotz for CalMatters

The new system pays more for behavioral health providers with advanced degrees or certifications. The goal, like much of CalAIM’s changes, is to incentivize providers to produce better outcomes at a lower cost. But community providers contend that the resulting system undervalues the lived experience of someone like Garcia Williams.

“What was disheartening is the rate for someone with lived experience is significantly lower than someone with other roles,” Manners said. “Many times it is the person with lived experience that keeps the family engaged. They are the ones who listen and who have walked in their shoes.”

The new payment rates vary widely from county to county. Although the state asked counties to provide evidence of what local competitive rates look like to help determine reimbursement, counties can keep a portion of the money to offset administrative costs — and there’s no oversight on how much each county keeps before paying providers.

For example, Ventura County is offering providers more than $1,300 per hour for a psychiatrist while Napa County is offering less than $320, according to data collected by the California Alliance of Children and Family Services whose members provide behavioral health services across the state. Likewise, providers in Alameda County will be reimbursed more than $380 per hour for a mental health rehab specialist while providers in Shasta County will be reimbursed just below $35 per hour.