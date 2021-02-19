Why robust COVID-19 testing in Sonoma County matters

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Although the public’s attention since December has shifted toward getting vaccinated against COVID-19, this week elected and health officials in Sonoma County made their biggest push in months to urge people to get tested for the highly contagious disease, even as new virus cases in the county decline.

Viral transmission levels are now down to where they were in October, before the start of the winter surge that led to local records of monthly COVID-19 infections and deaths in January.

As part of the statewide pandemic reopening process, counties receive an adjustment based on local testing volume relative to the state median testing rate. If the local testing rate is greater than the state median, the county’s daily virus case rate — a key measure of COVID-19 transmission — is adjusted downward to account for the greater number of new infections being found.

The state assesses all counties’ virus transmission benchmarks every Tuesday.

Last week, Sonoma County’s testing volume dipped below the state median, so the county’s daily case rate was adjusted upward from 20.8 to 21.2 per 100,000 residents. This week, with a testing rate barely surpassing the state median, the county’s daily case rate was adjusted from 15.3 to 13.8 daily cases per 100,000 people.

The county needs to push that case, or daily rate of new virus infections, down to 7 or less per 100,000 residents, in order to qualify to advance under the state’s reopening plan and lift more limits on most businesses. For example, the county’s restaurant sector remains restricted to outdoor dining and takeout. During the recent winter surge, only takeout service was permitted.

“Testing can help detect COVID cases early, and stop possible outbreaks,” Mase said. “And it also will help us reopen our economy.”