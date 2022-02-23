Why the hip-hop-centric Super Bowl halftime show gave some people the vapors

She was, in a word, regal.

There was Mary J. Blige, rocking her signature silver, thigh-high boots, trailed by her Rapunzel-length tresses, slaying it during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, at one point singing:

“Don't need no hateration Holleration in this dancery.”

The dancery, in this case, was the spare, arresting set at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, on which Blige and fellow hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem performed a milestone show before a television audience of 103 million people, according to NBC.

While previous Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas had featured rappers, this was the first to serve as an homage to that genre of hip-hop as a whole.

This Super Bowl, which saw the Los Angeles Rams edge the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, was played a fortnight after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. And the show was punctuated by Eminem’s decision at halftime, after he’d just finished belting out “Once In A Lifetime,” to take a knee, expressing solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Sorry, Mary J., but between the nation’s polarized political climate and the NFL’s ongoing struggles with issues of race, some hateration was inevitable.

Decades after hip-hop crossed over into the American mainstream, six years after Kaepernick first took a knee to call attention to police brutality against minorities, the League at last paid homage to the music most beloved by many of its players, two-thirds of whom are Black. While that halftime salute to hip-hop seemed long overdue to many, it was too much, too soon — and let’s face it — too Black for others.

Code words, dog whistles

“Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood would put on a better Halftime Show than these hoodlums,” opined conservative author Nick Adams, in a Tweet exposing both his questionable taste in music and willful tone-deafness during Black History Month.

Words like “hoodlum” are loaded with ugly connotations, said Kyle Longley, a professor at Chapman University specializing in presidential history.

“They’re code words, dog whistles. It’s racial,” he said.

Longley believes that by relentlessly and overtly stoking and amplifying white grievances and racial animus, Donald Trump signaled to like-minded Americans that they could finally be more open about their own bigotry.

“People started saying in public what they’d previously only have said in private.”

In a twisted way, Trump has done the nation a favor, wrote Ibram X. Kendi in the Atlantic. He’s held up a mirror to American society, “and it has reflected back a grotesque image that many people had until now refused to see: an image not just of the racism still coursing through the country, but also of the reflex to deny that reality.”

It’s not clear if Adams was aware, before calling Lamar a hoodlum, that the 34-year-old won a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018. Adams may or may not have known that Kid Rock already played the Super Bowl halftime show, in 2004, caterwauling “Bawitdaba da bang a dang diggy diggy diggy” while clad in a kind of serape made from an American flag — a fashion choice then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue criticized as “flag-trashing.”

That otherwise unmemorable performance was further eclipsed by the act that followed, which ended when Justin Timberlake pulled off a swatch of Janet Jackson’s leather bustier.

While the pearl-clutching that took place following this most recent halftime show was remarkable, considering the relative tameness of the performances — it was but a blip compared to the cultural convulsions unleashed by Nipplegate. Nor did it come close to matching the storm of indignation spawned by the unapologetic booty-shaking by J. Lo and Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime show two years ago. For some, the stripper pole was a bridge too far.

While the recent vitriol directed at Dr. Dre and his fellow legends was startling and alarming, it fits into a familiar pattern of “traditional, white America” resisting change, said Longley — digging in to protect the status quo, to turn back “challenges to their fundamental worldview,” whether it was teaching evolution in public schools or the rise of rock ‘n’ roll.

“When the Beatles went on the Ed Sullivan Show, people went out of their ever-loving minds,” he said.

Puritanical umbrage

If Charlie Kirk had his way, of course, outrage over the most recent halftime mini-concert would’ve been far more widespread.

Kirk, the 28-year-old founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, could not have disagreed more with Rolling Stone’s Robert Sheffield, who described the “dream team” of rap old-schoolers “a triumph,” and “awesome.”