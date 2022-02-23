Subscribe

Why the hip-hop-centric Super Bowl halftime show gave some people the vapors

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 22, 2022, 4:51PM
She was, in a word, regal.

There was Mary J. Blige, rocking her signature silver, thigh-high boots, trailed by her Rapunzel-length tresses, slaying it during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, at one point singing:

“Don't need no hateration Holleration in this dancery.”

The dancery, in this case, was the spare, arresting set at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, on which Blige and fellow hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem performed a milestone show before a television audience of 103 million people, according to NBC.

While previous Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas had featured rappers, this was the first to serve as an homage to that genre of hip-hop as a whole.

This Super Bowl, which saw the Los Angeles Rams edge the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, was played a fortnight after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. And the show was punctuated by Eminem’s decision at halftime, after he’d just finished belting out “Once In A Lifetime,” to take a knee, expressing solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Sorry, Mary J., but between the nation’s polarized political climate and the NFL’s ongoing struggles with issues of race, some hateration was inevitable.

Decades after hip-hop crossed over into the American mainstream, six years after Kaepernick first took a knee to call attention to police brutality against minorities, the League at last paid homage to the music most beloved by many of its players, two-thirds of whom are Black. While that halftime salute to hip-hop seemed long overdue to many, it was too much, too soon — and let’s face it — too Black for others.

Code words, dog whistles

“Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood would put on a better Halftime Show than these hoodlums,” opined conservative author Nick Adams, in a Tweet exposing both his questionable taste in music and willful tone-deafness during Black History Month.

Words like “hoodlum” are loaded with ugly connotations, said Kyle Longley, a professor at Chapman University specializing in presidential history.

“They’re code words, dog whistles. It’s racial,” he said.

Longley believes that by relentlessly and overtly stoking and amplifying white grievances and racial animus, Donald Trump signaled to like-minded Americans that they could finally be more open about their own bigotry.

“People started saying in public what they’d previously only have said in private.”

In a twisted way, Trump has done the nation a favor, wrote Ibram X. Kendi in the Atlantic. He’s held up a mirror to American society, “and it has reflected back a grotesque image that many people had until now refused to see: an image not just of the racism still coursing through the country, but also of the reflex to deny that reality.”

It’s not clear if Adams was aware, before calling Lamar a hoodlum, that the 34-year-old won a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018. Adams may or may not have known that Kid Rock already played the Super Bowl halftime show, in 2004, caterwauling “Bawitdaba da bang a dang diggy diggy diggy” while clad in a kind of serape made from an American flag — a fashion choice then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue criticized as “flag-trashing.”

That otherwise unmemorable performance was further eclipsed by the act that followed, which ended when Justin Timberlake pulled off a swatch of Janet Jackson’s leather bustier.

While the pearl-clutching that took place following this most recent halftime show was remarkable, considering the relative tameness of the performances — it was but a blip compared to the cultural convulsions unleashed by Nipplegate. Nor did it come close to matching the storm of indignation spawned by the unapologetic booty-shaking by J. Lo and Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime show two years ago. For some, the stripper pole was a bridge too far.

While the recent vitriol directed at Dr. Dre and his fellow legends was startling and alarming, it fits into a familiar pattern of “traditional, white America” resisting change, said Longley — digging in to protect the status quo, to turn back “challenges to their fundamental worldview,” whether it was teaching evolution in public schools or the rise of rock ‘n’ roll.

“When the Beatles went on the Ed Sullivan Show, people went out of their ever-loving minds,” he said.

Puritanical umbrage

If Charlie Kirk had his way, of course, outrage over the most recent halftime mini-concert would’ve been far more widespread.

Kirk, the 28-year-old founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, could not have disagreed more with Rolling Stone’s Robert Sheffield, who described the “dream team” of rap old-schoolers “a triumph,” and “awesome.”

“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” tweeted Kirk. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

Kirk, of course, had come to be associated with a different kind of anarchy in January of 2021, when his group sent “80-plus buses full of patriots to DC to fight for this president.” Two days after he posted that since-deleted Tweet, many of those “patriots” stormed the U.S. Capitol, as Trump supporters sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Following his schoolmarmish complaint about “sexual anarchy,” Kirk was roundly mocked.

“I’m sorry you had to see a couple of Black rappers tonight,” replied one reader.

“Bro the only thing you don’t get triggered by is white bread and milk,” added another.

Considering the G-rated nature of Blige’s gyrations, Kirk seemed to be directing his puritanical umbrage at 50 Cent, who reprised his 2003 “In Da Club” music video — which now has over 1.3 billion views — by first appearing upside-down, as if hanging by his knees on a trapeze.

While the dancers around the rapper were certainly athletic and uninhibited, they were more covered and less suggestive than this risqué segment from Hee Haw, or the topless ungulates in a certain Disney classic.

“All these people fussing that (the show) was sexed-up — it was actually incredibly clean,” said Robert Thompson, the trustee professor of Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication.

Holding a diametrically opposed, if borderline-unhinged, view, was Brigitte Gabriel. “The Super Bowl halftime show was basically pornography on television,” tweeted the Trump acolyte, who spoke for a segment of conservatives of whom Thompson said, “We must not have watched the same show.”

Indeed, one could glimpse far more skin at the ballet, or a public pool, or any garden-variety cheerleading routine, raising the possibility that what bothered some critics was not the surface area of skin on display so much as it was the color of that skin.

Such near-hysteria has been known to afflict people “who get freaked out by strong, Black women who are comfortable with their sexuality,” said Michael Silver, former Press Democrat sports reporter and columnist who went on to work for Sports Illustrated and the NFL Network, among other outlets.

A Los Angeles native and early fan of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, both from nearby Compton, Silver often wove hip-hop lyrics into his football stories, to the consternation and befuddlement of his SI editors.

Some of those lines were “fun pop culture analogies,” he recalled. “But a lot of times it was part of the scene. Like we’d be driving in a car blasting Tupac, and (longtime NFL wide receiver) Andre Rison would be talking about the parallels between his and Tupac’s life.”

Rison and countless others are passionate about hip-hop, not in spite of its grit and violence, but because those elements are so true to their lived experience.

It is a fact, agreed Donny Buddz, a gifted rapper and music producer from the city of Sonoma, that some hip-hop lyrics seem to glorify violence and misogyny. Condemning the entire genre, however, is an exercise in selective outrage.

“If you’re going to be upset by those lyrics,” he said, “you should also be outraged by the films of Quentin Tarantino. Because they can be pretty nasty, right?”

White grievance

Sean Spicer reserves his right to be outraged. The first of Trump’s four press secretaries and the only one, so far, to appear on Dancing With The Stars, expressed his discomfort by tweeting, “Dear @NFL / @pepsi. What was the message of the #HalfTimeShow?”

“You wore ruffles and danced on TV,” rejoined one woman. “What was your message?”

The dynamic animating Spicer and his outraged ilk was captured well by the screenwriter Bob Schooley, who observed, “The rush from MAGA media figures to performatively condemn the halftime show is a great example of how much ginned up white grievance is the glue holding the right together.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg & Co. performed a medley that was, in the main, safe and sanitized — with the possible exception of Lamar’s “Alright,” an anthem protesting police brutality. In an apparent compromise with the NFL, “po-po” was dropped from the verse, “And we hate po-po, wanna kill us dead in the streets, fo sho.”

Teaching class the day after Super Sunday, Thompson heard from many students that they’d “really liked” the show — even if it felt, to them, a bit dated and historic, “kind of a museum piece, almost.”

All in all, said Silver, the show featured “great music by great artists. And Emimen took a knee.

“It was a win.”

Persistent skepticism

That echoed the assessment of Mickale Jones, aka Tru Lyric, the Santa Rosa-born rapper who released his album, Beautiful Imperfections in 2018.

Describing hip-hop as a blend of “fashion, slang, dance, art and confidence,” Jones was excited to see “not only the music represented, but these other aspects as well: Low riders, iconic outfits” and Emimen’s willingness to ratchet up the NFL’s discomfort by taking a knee.

That expression of solidarity with Kaepernick was a reminder, Jones wrote in an email, of “the toxic relationship the NFL has had with the black community as a whole.

“We certainly have not forgotten the atrocious lengths the NFL has gone to in order to silence the freedom of speech of the black athletes which make up well over half of its players.

“Many of us,” he added, “are a little skeptical about the NFL’s intentions. Was this genuine inclusion? Or was this an attempt to win back the black community whilst refusing to address (the league’s) deeper problems?”

The halftime show, he hopes, will help ease the fears of the many music venues, festivals and promoters leery of booking hip-hop artists, whom they associate “with being violent and unprofessional.”

That would be a W for hip-hop, an L for hateration.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy ataustin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

