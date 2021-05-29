Why the only member of Congress born in Central America sleeps with a gun by her bed

WASHINGTON — She’s called the president of Honduras a narco. The president of El Salvador, she said, was a “narcissistic dictator.”

Norma Torres, the lone member of Congress from Central America, is not afraid to speak her mind — sometimes in surprising ways — about immigration, corruption and the land of her birth. Her blunt talk has drawn so much anger from one Central American leader and his followers that she sleeps with a 9 mm pistol at her side.

Torres, a Democrat from Pomona, brings a unique perspective on what drives people to flee their home countries.

When she was a toddler and civil war was raging in Guatemala, her parents had used her as something of a human shield on perilous roads, holding her up to the windshield in hopes that seeing a tiny child would stop gunmen from firing into the family car.

Torres had already survived shootouts and a kidnapping attempt. She was 5 when her parents decided they had to get her out of the country.

So one day in 1970, they bundled her up with an uncle in his well-traveled truck and sent her off to California. She thought she was going on vacation.

Living with her uncle and other relatives in the suburban sprawl east of Los Angeles, the young Norma didn’t realize she was staying until her family enrolled her in a school where the kids spoke a language she did not understand. She would not return to Guatemala for years.

Torres, now 56 and representing California’s 35th Congressional District, shook her head as she sat in her spacious Capitol office recently and recounted the stories from Guatemala.

“What the heck were my parents thinking?” she asked.

“But then I think about the circumstances,” she continued. The civil war between a string of U.S.-backed military-dominated governments and leftist rebels raged for 36 years — until 1996. An estimated 200,000 Guatemalans were killed, the vast majority rural, Indigenous people, in what some have called a genocide.

“You can never understand ... what it takes to be a child in that environment,” she said, “and what it takes to be a parent.”

Torres sees the children arriving at the U.S. southern border and recalls her own experience.

“They look like me, it’s like my younger self,” Torres said. “It’s my grandson, it could be my children. It becomes very, very personal.”

When Torres started classes, she was one of the only Latinos in her school. After graduating high school and college, she got involved with union organizing and became a 911 operator for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Handling 911 calls taught her how to keep cool in emergencies, a skill that came in handy Jan. 6, when lawmakers, staffers and reporters were trapped inside the Capitol by a raging mob of Trump supporters. With rioters still pounding on the doors to the House chamber, she posted a photo of a Los Angeles Times reporter online so her editors would know she was safe.

Sitting in her congressional office, decorated with a California state flag and a hand-carved marimba and photos of her three sons and grandson, Torres recalled finally returning to its relative safety at the end of that day, holding a softball bat as she searched for intruders before folding into an upholstered chair and, finally, sobbing.

Her path to Congress began in 1994, when California was debating and ultimately approving Proposition 187, which severely restricted access to public health care and education for immigrants without proper documentation. The principal at her son’s school warned he’d have to ask for her paperwork.

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Pomona, sits at her desk, near a carving of a boat carrying mythical Maya figures in her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2021. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Although the U.S. was “all I’ve ever known,” Torres said, she had never gotten around to applying for citizenship. But Proposition 187, she said, propelled her to become a citizen — just in time to vote for President Bill Clinton’s reelection in 1996 — and it made her a solid, lifelong Democrat. She is a moderate, especially on economic issues, but she still blames Republicans for the measure she saw as cruel and racist.

She entered politics in 2001, elected to the Pomona City Council and then as mayor five years later. She served as a state lawmaker from 2008 until running successfully in 2014 for the district encompassing Pomona, Ontario and parts east.

In Congress, Torres co-founded the Central America Caucus and has worked to put restrictions on military aid to the so-called Northern Triangle countries — Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.