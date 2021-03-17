Why The Press Democrat is no longer publishing the arrest log

The Press Democrat stopped publishing the arrest log on Feb. 9, 2021.

We recognize the information is a matter of public record, and many of the alleged crimes are troubling.

However, not everyone who is arrested is determined to be guilty after their case makes its way through the judicial process.

It also is not feasible for The Press Democrat to follow-up on each arrest as there are dozens and dozens every week.

This decision is part of a conversation among national media outlets, thoughtful about how some crime coverage – especially arrest logs – can have a lasting and disproportionate impact on Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as other marginalized groups.

The Press Democrat is committed to public safety reporting and the tracking of neighborhood crime issues. That means we will continue to keep readers informed of major crimes and police activity, particularly those that may pose a threat to the public.

―Richard Green, executive editor, The Press Democrat