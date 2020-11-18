Why the third wave of coronavirus could be the most difficult for California

Faced with a third COVID-19 wave just as we enter the holiday season, it would be fair for Californians to pose some existential questions.

Why does this virus seem to be targeting us yet again? Why have we struggled to control it? Where did we go wrong?

The simple answer is: We actually do know how to fight the virus. We just got tired of doing it.

This third coronavirus wave is particularly troubling because "we never got back down" to a low baseline number of cases, said Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County health officer and a key architect of the nation's first regional stay-at-home order.

Even worse, this surge is happening during the traditional cold-and-flu season, exacerbated because people tend to stay indoors, where it's easier to pass along germs.

"We're also facing this surge on the eve of what has traditionally been the greatest travel day of the year — and that's the day before Thanksgiving," Cody said.

Moreover, California won't be able to count on help from other parts of the country. "Everyone is experiencing a surge at the same time," Cody said.

Many unknowns remain. In general, deaths from COVID-19 have fallen since the spring as the infections hit a younger, healthier demographic and hospitals get better at treatments. Some workplaces and institutions like nursing homes have gotten better at protection measures. But there are still concerns about hospitals filling up in the coming weeks if California cannot begin again to flatten the curve.

And there is also a psychological dimension to the third wave that is particularly devastating. Many hoped for a reprieve from the isolation, uncertainty and economic damage from coronavirus by now, a chance to reconnect with family and friends, to do some in-person Christmas shopping and feel like better times are ahead. The news of successful vaccines is a boost. But many enter the holiday season as anxious as ever.

Even in San Francisco, which has seen a relatively low number of deaths from COVID-19, "we are seeing an explosion of new cases throughout the city," warned Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of public health.

"This rate of rise is higher than ever before," Colfax said, and warned that it's possible that the city could run out of hospital bed and intensive care unit capacity.

"The choices we ... make in the next two weeks will determine the remainder of this holiday season," Colfax said, urging people to cancel travel plans and stay home for Thanksgiving. "We have the ability to choose if we beat back the third surge, or if we fall victim to the surge, like we are seeing unfortunately in other parts of the country."

California was once a shining example of how a state can marshal itself to prevent this pandemic from becoming a full blown catastrophe. With officials acting relatively early to impose a stay-at-home order, hospitals across the Golden State never became as overwhelmed as those in New York, which endured a wrenching death toll double that of California.

The stay-at-home orders, however, devastated the economy, and that brought pressure to reopen from people desperate the save their businesses from ruin.

Attitudes also changed as the pandemic dragged on. California shows how a collective shrug, a lack of discipline and a yearning to quickly "get back to normal" can also result in a new season of death.

Loosened rules on restaurants and bars and a burst of social activity in the waning weeks of spring and the first weeks of summer resulted in California's deadliest season of the pandemic, sabotaging efforts to reopen schools in time for fall.

Now, there's fear that California is headed on that same path again, with the lure of Thanksgiving, Christmas and other winter holidays irresistible to some.

Mass fatigue and even resentment of the coronavirus are causing some people to defiantly hold dinner parties without masks and plan for holiday feasts.

The lure of social gatherings is strong: Gov. Gavin Newsom recently apologized for attending a birthday dinner for a friend at an exclusive Napa Valley restaurant.

And health officials are urging people to not think they can use testing to give themselves a free pass to hold parties without needing face masks or social distancing. Doing so would be making the same mistake the Trump administration did when its testing strategy failed to protect President Trump from getting infected and allowed a super-spreading incident at a Rose Garden ceremony announcing his nominee to the Supreme Court.

Unless they're canceled or dramatically scaled back, traditional social gatherings held amid the world's worst pandemic in a century will lead to a season of heartbreak, overwhelmed hospitals and busy morgues as the weeks tick closer to Christmas.