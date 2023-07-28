Why there's no surf at some California beaches

Surfers in parts of California are noticing something frustrating about the surf this summer: It sucks.

"[The waves] have been so small and so bad along with the weather. It's been funky since the spring," said Bud Freitas, owner of Surf School Santa Cruz.

While differences in weather and temperature always mean smaller waves during the summer months, some surfers say the conditions this year are uniquely bad.

"It's been good for us as we haven't had to cancel any lessons due to the surf being too big, but it is for sure hurting the surf shops as no one is in the market for new surf gear when they aren't surfing," Freitas said.

In a TikTok video posted by user beachboyz2men, surfers in Manhattan Beach lament that the waves this summer are the worst they've seen there in decades.

"There's no surf. You can't even try to surf," one person said in the video. Another described the waves as "total garbage."

According to Ryan Kittel, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Los Angeles office, summer swells in California tend to come from storm activity in the South Pacific — of which there hasn't been much recently.

"I definitely have noticed we haven't had very many significant south swells this summer, and it's associated with a pretty quiet storm season way down south. We're talking near New Zealand and the Polynesia area, where the usual storm generation regions are," Kittell said.

However, not all California beaches are created equal. Ed Guzman, owner of Club Ed Surf School in Santa Cruz, said that surf conditions along the northern parts of the coast are vastly different than those in the area between Santa Barbara and Orange County.

"If you're in Southern California, you get totally ripped off," Guzman said. "Past Point Conception, they don't get windfalls as good until you get to San Diego, or maybe Huntington Beach and everything south."

This has to do with the topography of the sea floor and how far out the land juts into the ocean in certain spots along the coast, Guzman added.

Guzman doesn't share Freitas' perspective on the conditions near Santa Cruz — he said while waves at the part of Monterey Bay where he holds his summer surf camp have been small this month, surf was "pumping" in late spring and early summer.

"We had a dynamite spring," Guzman said. "We got all of our swell, and then it calmed down a bit. But it kept a lot of waves happening through June."

Other locals in the surf industry agree: Cliff Hodges is the owner of Adventure Out, a company that offers surfing lessons in Santa Cruz, Pacifica and San Francisco, and said that the area saw "a pretty nice run of swell" in June.

"I think maybe surf conditions have been slightly below average recently. But to label this summer as 'historically bad' is incorrect. I've been surfing for over 30 years and I've seen worse," Hodges said. "For this summer, I would say only July has been kind of a bummer for more experienced surfers."

According to Surfline's surf outlook for summer 2023, a robust El Niño event could be in store for the latter half of the summer, bringing in more powerful waves. To surfers like Guzman, though, you don't need to wait around for that to get into the water.

"If you're creative, you can ride small waves and have fun," Guzman said. "Surfers can get kind of spoiled. The ocean goes through changes, and you just have to be patient."

