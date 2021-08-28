Why this suburban Milwaukee school district opted out of a free meals program

With two girls in elementary school and a mother who is a teacher, the Dringenburg household in a Milwaukee suburb had been joyous and excited about back-to-school season - until this year, when the Waukesha School District board decided to opt out of a federally funded program that would give free meals to all students regardless of family income.

The board voted June 9 to go back to the pre-pandemic National School Lunch Program, which offers free and reduced-price lunches to students who apply and receive federal money for them. Waukesha is the only eligible school district in the state to eschew the funding.

Although Dave Dringenburg's children had never qualified for the National School Lunch Program, he said the decision angered and disappointed him because officials "seem to be out of touch with the community's needs." It also led to an opportunity, he said, to advocate for change in a city where demographics and attitudes are changing rapidly.

"We're determined to make Waukesha as good as it can be, starting with something as easy as feeding kids," he said. "This is a way to not only connect to other parents but also of realizing that change is possible - it's just a matter of being together to do it."

Since June, the Alliance for Education in Waukesha, about 900 parents and teachers who connected over social media, has pressed the district to switch back into the "universal," or free-for-everyone, meals after board members decried the program's potential to produce an "addiction" to the service - a stigma that some experts have disproved. Their efforts come amid a pandemic whose economic effects are hurting families across the nation.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, 4,249 students in the Waukesha School District qualified for free and reduced-price meals in 2018-2019 - 36% of the student body.

All school districts that had participated in the National School Lunch Program were eligible for the Seamless Summer Option. Of Wisconsin's eligible 408 districts, Waukesha is the only one choosing to opt out, according to the state Department of Public Instruction. All of the state's public schools adopted the universal meal program in March 2020, the nascent days of the pandemic.

Like Dringenburg, Karen Fraley does not depend on government assistance to feed her children, but her family's past experiences with unemployment, she said, have made her aware of difficulties other households may face.

"It comes from just caring about the other members of our community," said Fraley, a mother of two students in the district. "Even if it's not my kid who needs that food, it's just a matter of putting yourself in someone else's shoes and understanding that we all need to take care of each other."

"The district really does have some great programs," she said, "but the board definitely does seem out of touch with people."

In June, the board voted to forgo the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service's extension of the Seamless Summer Option, a program to provide free meals to all students through June 30, 2022, because the pandemic was expected to burden some children's nutrition.

"The covid-19 public health and economic crisis has highlighted the essential role that school meals play in addressing childhood hunger," Alan Shannon, a spokesman for Food and Nutrition Service, said in an email to The Washington Post. He highlighted the universal program's lack of application as a victory for families and for local authorities who otherwise would be tasked with processing them.

Forgoing the Seamless Summer Option, Shannon added, could mean a loss of revenue for the Waukesha School District. The reimbursement for schools operating under the universal meal program is $4.32, he said, and the National School Lunch Program's is $3.90 for free meals and $3.59 for reduced-price meals.

The Waukesha district, which serves 14,000 students, implemented the Seamless Summer Option last academic year, but its school board members decided to go back to the free and reduced-price option, some citing a desire to return to pre-pandemic operations. A document from the board outlined a worry about the program's effects on applications for the National School Lunch Program after the universal offering expires.

"As we get back to whatever you want to believe normal means, we have decisions to make," Joseph Como Jr., president of the school board, said at the June meeting. "I would say this is part of normalization."

Karin Rajnicek, a board member, said the free program made it easy for families to "become spoiled." Darren Clark, assistant superintendent for business services, said there could be a "slow addiction" to the service.