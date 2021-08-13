Why we felt it was important to do this death with dignity story

On Tuesday, July 13, Ralph Harms of Santa Rosa placed a call to Press Democrat columnist Kerry Benefield and left a message on her voicemail. Harms had been an acquaintance of her father, Jim Benefield, and it wasn’t unusual for him to call with story ideas or comments on her work.

When Benefield returned his call the next day, however, Harms told her something that resulted in the most challenging story of her nearly 30 years in journalism.

At age 85 and with terminal cancer, Harms had chosen to use California’s End of Life Option Act to end his suffering and die with dignity. He set July 30 as the date he would leave this world behind, and he wanted Benefield to write a story about it. As part of their discussion, he agreed to allow Press Democrat photojournalist John Burgess to document his journey as well. He hoped that others in similar circumstances might see his choice as a viable option for themselves.

Death with dignity is a complex subject that triggers fierce debate on religious, philosophical, ethical and scientific fronts. Our focus in this story is not to relitigate those issues. It is, rather, to shine a light on one man’s experience to show how California’s law works in the hopes that it may help those facing end-of-life issues better understand the choices they have on their difficult road ahead.

That was Ralph Harms’ wish.

As Benefield spent time with Ralph, she also researched the history of California’s End of Life Option Act and relied on experts like Dr. Lonny Shavelson, chairman of the American Clinicians Academy on Medical Aid in Dying, to provide context and explain technical details about how the process works.

This was a difficult story to report. Some of the people involved in Harms’ care, including doctors and caregivers, did not wish to be associated with this story. We have respected their privacy.

Others, like Harms’ two children, Joe and Mary, were an integral part of their father’s journey, and the story could not be told without them. Benefield and Burgess did their best to be as unobtrusive as possible and allow them to process their feelings and emotions in their own was and in private.

Beyond that, documenting Mr. Harms last days, knowing he was going to die, was an emotional experience for Benefield and Burgess. Both, however, put their personal feelings aside to pursue a higher purpose.

As Burgess said during a check-in with his editors, “I’m not doing this story unless it helps people.”

Journalists do not shy away from difficult stories or uncomfortable topics. Rather it is our job to face them head on and tell stories that provide readers with the critical information they need to make important decisions in their lives.

We’ve worked hard to accomplish that with this story, Ralph’s story, and we hope you agree.

We look forward to your thoughtful feedback.

Rick Green is our editor and can be reached at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter: @EditorRAG.