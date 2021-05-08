Why you may have seen strange bright lights in the Bay Area sky

You may have spotted a mysterious string of lights, lined up in a row and moving like a train, across the nighttime sky Thursday or Friday.

Elon Musk is responsible.

Musk’s company SpaceX launched the Starlink satellites on May 4 from Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 booster lofted 60 Starlink satellites into the atmosphere.

The satellite train was set to rise over the Bay Area sky at about 9:24 p.m. Friday. They were likely visible for a few minutes, according to the website Heavens-Above.

The satellites rose from the northwest and disappear into Earth's shadow shortly after passing overhead to the southeast.

Made from reflective material, the satellites can become visible when the sunlight strikes them in the hours just after sunset or before sunrise, according to the International Astronomical Union.

“Every couple months they’re launching another 60 of them,” said Gerald McKeegan, an astronomer at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland. “When they first launch them, they’re small string of satellites that are close together, and then they slowly separate from each other. It’s fun for people because you see this string of lights, but astronomers just go nuts due to the light pollution. They’re supposedly taking them up higher in the atmosphere over time so they become less visible."

The union and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory have both expressed concern in the past over the satellites being too bright and causing problems for astronomers.