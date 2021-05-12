Subscribe

Why you should vaccinate your 12 to 15-year-old against COVID-19

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 12, 2021, 11:08AM
As California nears approval of the coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, doctors and public health officials are urging parents to get their kids the shot.

In a Monday story in the Mercury News, Dr. George Rutherford, a pediatrician and epidemiologist at UC San Francisco, put it bluntly: “Yes - don’t hesiste for a second. “They should be vaccinated. Absolutely.”

Here are some other reasons to get the jab, according to the story:

– The two-dose shot is safe and produces a strong immune response, with 100% efficacy in safeguarding 12-15 year-olds against the disease, clinical trial data shows. The vaccine has already been in authorized use for older teenagers.

– Vaccinating young teens moves the general population closer to the 80% threshold needed to obtain herd immunity and slow viral spread, public health experts say.

– It also offers peace of mind to families as teens return to typical activities.

– The Pfizer vaccine is already widely available in storage, so there is no need to wait for shipments of additional supplies.

– Youth make up a growing share of new coronavirus cases in California. A year ago, children and adolescents younger than 18 represented 5% of the state’s reported COVID-19 cases. Now they account for about 18.7% of the cases.

