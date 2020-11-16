Widespread rain returning to North Bay on Tuesday

An approaching cold front is expected to bring widespread rainfall to the North Bay on Tuesday, though not necessarily enough to put a definitive end to this year’s destructive wildfire season.

The National Weather Service forecasts between 0.25 inches and 0.75 inches of rain along the coast and in low-lying areas, while higher elevations could see over an inch of rain.

Light to moderate rainfall is set to begin Tuesday morning at about 6 a.m. and persist through about noon, according to weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun. Lingering showers could last into Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The agency does not expect the rain to be intense enough to trigger flooding or debris flows at the Walbridge or Glass fire burn scars.

Walburn said the incoming weather, coupled with the rainfall last week and early indications of more rain in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, could in the next few weeks prompt fire officials to declare the long wildfire season over.

“This is the right trend as we keep getting multiple (storm) systems,” he said.

In addition to rain, the cold front is forecast to bring wind gusts of between 25 mph and 45 mph and cooler daytime highs in the low 60s on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

During last week’s rain, the weather service measured 0.32 inches of precipitation at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa. In the western part of the county, the agency recorded about a half-inch of rain in Guerneville and close to an inch in both Cazadero and Sea Ranch.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian