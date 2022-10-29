A group of volunteers Saturday morning helped restore part of the northeast Santa Rosa landscape that was forever changed by the devastating 2017 Tubbs Fire.

More than 200 young trees were planted in the Fountaingrove area off Parker Hill Road — five years after the fire burned 36,807 acres of land in Sonoma and Napa counties — as part of a Peanuts Worldwide initiative that promotes good stewardship of the earth.

Jean Schulz, wife of late “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, joined the volunteer group in the replanting of coast live oaks, blue oaks and buskeye trees.

Peanuts Worldwide sponsored Saturday’s event, in collaboration with California Urban Forests, the Arbor Day Foundation and Fountaingrove II Open Space Maintenance. The “Peanuts” organization’s initiative, which will continue through 2025 — the 75th anniversary of “Peanuts,” has already seen 150,000 new trees planted on five continents.