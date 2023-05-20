The wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram was arrested on felony DUI charges early Saturday after crashing into a Santa Rosa home.

Natasha Whittinghill, 47, is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring another person in the collision, according to Santa Rosa Police.

Engram, Sonoma County’s top law-enforcement officer, issued a statement Saturday afternoon on his personal Facebook page.

“As a husband, I am greatly concerned about my wife’s well-being,” said Engram, who took office in January. “As a citizen and Sheriff, I am also concerned about the well-being of the person inside the home who suffered injuries.”

The crash was reported about 12:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of Beaumont Way. A homeowner reported a Tesla drove into the home, and another resident suffered minor injuries from shards of glass.

The injured resident was described as a woman in her 50s. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Santa Rosa police said the Tesla appeared to have left the roadway and struck a fence and a tree before hitting the front of the home.

The driver was identified as Whittinghill.

“Based on the officer’s observations and the collision, officers initiated a DUI investigation,” Santa Rosa police stated in release on the agency’s Facebook page. “At the end of the investigation, officers determined that Whittinghill was under the influence at a level that impaired her ability to driver a motor vehicle.”

Whittinghill was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI that caused injury. She was later booked into the Sonoma County jail without incident.

In his statement on Facebook, Engram said, “I understand that our community will have more questions and want answers. So do I. However, because this incident is being investigated by Santa Rosa, in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, Santa Rosa Police Department will be handing media inquiries.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.