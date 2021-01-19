Wildfire burning east of Geyserville as strong winds hit region

Firefighters were responding late Monday night to a wildfire burning in the hills east of Geyserville.

The blaze, called the Old Fire, was first reported about 9:55 p.m. off Big Geysers Road.

Fire officials said no structures were immediately threatened but with strong winds buffeting the area, authorities were quick to dispatch resources to the remote area, in the vicinity of The Geysers geothermal fields of northeastern Sonoma County.

At least six engines, four water tenders and three hand crews were sent in an initial call.

Winds overnight were forecast to reach at least 30 mph, with gusts as stronger than 70 mph at upper elevations.

PG&E representatives and Healdsburg officials reported that power equipment in the area had been damaged by the winds and utility crews were on hand making repairs.

No planned power shut-offs were issued for the region, though PG&E had warned customers that it expected overnight winds could lead to some outages across the North Bay.

The utility planned preemptive power shut-offs for about 6,000 customers across parts of its territory in Central California.

Sonoma County’s largest wildfire on record, the 2019 Kincade Fire, started amid strong October offshore winds and burned up to the edge of Windsor. Its cause, according to Cal Fire, was wind-damaged PG&E equipment that had not been de-engerized ahead of a forecast red flag warning.

To see live view of the area from the North Bay fire alert cameras, click here.