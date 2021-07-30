Vegetation fire burns 13 acres, destroys one structure near Willits

One outbuilding was destroyed in a vegetation fire that burned 13 acres south of Willits on Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, dubbed the Bart fire, started about 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Ridgeview Road and Black Bart Drive. Fire teams stopped the blaze’s progress around 7 p.m.

A total of 128 fire personnel responded to the incident. The response drew 11 engines and two helicopters from Cal Fire, the California National Guard and crews from the Little Lake, Redwood Valley, Brooktrails, Ukiah, Potter Valley and Laytonville fire departments.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.