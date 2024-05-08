A town hall Wednesday evening is slated to discuss ways residents can prepare and keep safe for the upcoming fire season.

As a kickoff to National Wildfire Preparedness Month, state Senate President Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, is hosting the online town hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler will join McGuire to talk about general ways people can prepare in case of an active fire season. They will also provide an overview of investments the state has made to increase firefighting resources, manage changing landscapes and better protect at-risk communities.

The town hall is open to the public and will be livestreamed at sd02.senate.ca.gov/videos.