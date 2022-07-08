Wildfire closes Yosemite National Park's famed Mariposa Grove

A wildfire has ignited within the southern part of Yosemite National Park, park officials said.

The Washburn Fire is near the lower section of the famed Mariposa Grove, and it is closed until further notice, Yosemite National Park announced on Twitter. It is approximately five to eight acres.

Firefighters are responding to the blaze, both on the ground and from the air.

Photos showed visible plumes of smoke for visitors in the park.

One of the most popular visitor attractions in Yosemite National Park, Mariposa Grove has more than 500 mature giant sequoias. They are the largest trees in the world, and the grove holds trees that may be be thousands of years old. One of the best-known trees, the towering Grizzly Giant, is estimated to be 2,700 years old.

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Yosemite Valley Grant Act into law, including Mariposa Grove, protecting the land for the public and future generations. The bill would inspire what would become the national parks system.

Mariposa Grove was previously closed for three years, from 2015 to 2018, for a $40 million restoration project.