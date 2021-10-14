Wildfire experts escalate fight over saving California forests

As the Caldor fire roared into the Lake Tahoe basin more than a month ago, Brian Newman took some comfort in the surroundings.

An operations section chief with Cal Fire, Newman knew that thousands of acres of trees and brush had been deliberately removed from around the basin in recent years.

He and other firefighters said the work helped level the playing field, turning imminent disaster into one of the most dramatic success stories of the 2021 wildfire season. On the night of Aug. 30, as the fire exploded in Meyers and Christmas Valley, firefighters saved hundreds of homes and businesses. No buildings were lost.

"Obviously, the fuel reduction and the thinning played a part — a large part," said Newman, who patrolled that night in a Cal Fire pickup.

But Chad Hanson, an influential environmentalist with a Ph.D. from UC Davis, looked at the Caldor fire and drew a different conclusion: Forest thinning didn't work. In fact, it probably made things worse, by removing shade and exposing more of the woods to the ravages of climate change. A thinner forest meant less of a natural "windbreak" that could have slowed the fire's progress.

"This is not stopping fires, because they're mostly driven by weather and climate," Hanson said. "You can't fight the wind with a chainsaw."

Hanson, who runs an organization called the John Muir Project, is a published author who's often featured in news stories on fire and forestry issues. He's also spent decades pursuing lawsuits against the U.S. Forest Service over plans to cut down trees to reduce fire dangers. His efforts have sometimes prompted delays in thinning projects and even forced the government to leave more of the woods untouched.

"We go to court to stand up for science," Hanson said.

But over the past few years, as California has endured record-breaking wildfires, a legion of fire scientists is delivering a blunt message to Hanson and other environmentalists who oppose forest thinning: Get out of the way.

In an extraordinary series of articles published in scientific journals, fire scientists are attacking Hanson's and his allies' claims that the woods need to be left alone. These scientists say the activists are misleading the public and bogging down vital work needed to protect wildlife, communities and make California's forests more resilient to wildfire.

"I and my colleagues are getting really tired of the type of activism that pretends to be science and in fact is just self-serving garbage," said Crystal Kolden, a professor of wildfire science at UC Merced and co-author of a journal article that rebutted Hanson's arguments.

"If a lot of these environmental groups continue to stand by these antiquated and really counterproductive viewpoints, all we're going to see is more catastrophic wildfire that destroys the very forests that they pretend to love."

Battles over the management of America's forests have been raging for more than a century, starting when President Teddy Roosevelt set aside millions of acres of public land in 1905 to be managed by a new agency, the Forest Service.

For decades, environmentalists fought the agency for allowing timber companies to pillage huge stretches of the national forests for profit. Hanson says thinning projects, performed in the name of fire safety, are simply an excuse for more of the same commercial logging.

But climate change is making the forests hotter and drier — at the same time they're getting increasingly populated with humans. That has sharpened the debate over how best to manage California's woods. And with another 2.4 million acres burning in California this year, on top of 4 million in 2020, many other environmental organizations have embraced thinning as a means of saving America's forests.

In July, a coalition of 15 groups, from Defenders of Wildlife to The Nature Conservancy, urged new Forest Service chief Randy Moore "to markedly increase ecologically-based forest treatments."

Momentum is building among elected officials. Congress is debating whether to hand the Forest Service billions of dollars for aggressive forest management, as part of President Joe Biden's stalled infrastructure plan. The California Legislature recently appropriated nearly $1 billion toward thinning and pre-planned "prescribed fire" to clear undergrowth.

"When you just see what's happening out the window right now, with the number of fires we're experiencing ... there's a real political movement to (act) on some of this decisively," said Scott Stephens, a UC Berkeley wildfire scientist and one of Hanson's critics.

Spotted owl habitat burned by red tape

Few forest thinning battles illustrate the problem better than a 9,310-acre forest-thinning project planned for the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border.