Wildfire ignites off Lytton Springs Rd. near Healdsburg

Cal Fire and other teams responded to a brush fire off of Lytton Springs Road, close to Healdsburg Municipal Airport, just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The Springs fire burned about 1.5 acres, according to dispatcher reports during the event. But by 2:32, it had been contained and an aerial support crew said it was looking “really good,” according to the Sonoma County Scanner Updates account on Twitter. At that point, planes were being dismissed from the effort, including an Air Attack 500.

The fire was burning in a location that reportedly was surrounded on all sides by vineyard, a natural break that was expected to limit the blaze’s potential size to about 3 acres.

Local crews remain on high alert Monday, a day when red flag warnings had been issued for areas as close as western Yolo and eastern Solano counties.

Note: Check back for updates to this story.

― Phil Barber