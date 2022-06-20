Wildfire in New Jersey may become largest in 15 years, officials say

A wildfire burning through southern New Jersey's pine lands may become the state's largest fire in 15 years, officials said Monday.

The Mullica River Fire has nearly tripled in size, to 7,200 acres, since Sunday morning and has been 45% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS). No injuries were reported, but the blaze threatens at least 18 structures in the Wharton State Forest area, including the Basto Village historic site. Wharton State Forest sits amid an ecosystem known as the Pine Barrens, about 20 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

Officials ruled out natural causes, and New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said the fire could have been avoided.

"It reminds me of the imperative we all share, to take the care of the environment and each other; to follow the rules," he said during a Monday news conference. LaTourette did not say whether investigators had determined a cause, but said he was speaking generally on issues, including campfire maintenance and other activities that are typically the cause of man-made fires.

There were no burn restrictions in place before the fire broke out Sunday morning, officials said.

By Monday, fire crews were fighting the blaze in four townships - Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica - after dry and breezy conditions helped the fire spread, according to the NJFFS.

Authorities said wind was hindering efforts to drop water from helicopters while areas along the Mullica River - which the fire jumped twice - were too wet for equipment to get in, but not wet enough for fire to be stopped.

The fire service said crews were working to contain the blaze with backfiring operations, a firefighting tactic in which fires are intentionally set along the inside edge of a fire line to burn fuel in the wildfire's path so it doesn't grow.

Fire crews are focusing their efforts on protecting structures in the Wharton State Forest campgrounds and the Basto Village, a historic site in Washington Township, according to Larry Hajna, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The wildfire forced two road closures, including portions of U.S. Route 206, a north-south thoroughfare.

"The fire is in the southern section of the state forest that runs along a state highway, Route 206, which is also near woodlands where there aren't private residences that are in any immediate danger," Hajna told The Washington Post.

The vast Wharton State Forest is home to various outdoor recreation areas that were closed Monday as a result of the fire.