Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Bay Area on Thursday

Hazy skies are expected to return to the North Bay on Thursday as wildfire smoke blows in, triggering a regional air quality advisory.

“Due to active wildfires and changing wind patterns, smoky, hazy skies may be visible and air quality throughout the Bay Area could be impacted,” the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said in its advisory.

The smoke, which is blowing south from wildfires in Northern California and southern Oregon, will mostly stay high in air, the district said. But it will occasionally reach the ground, especially in the North Bay hills, according to the advisory.

The district is advising people to avoid exposure to the smoke when they can smell it by staying inside with windows and doors closed and using air conditioners to recirculate indoor air.

The district stopped short of issuing a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because air quality is expected to stay below unhealthy standards, it said.

Check the air quality at bit.ly/2VpABGY.

