Smoke from LNU Complex fires raises North Bay air pollution to unhealthy levels

- Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed as much as possible

To protect yourself from wildfire smoke, the California Air Resources Board recommends that you:

North Bay residents are being urged to limit outdoor activity, as smoke from a group of lightning-sparked fires that coated the Bay Area on Thursday has raised air pollution to unhealthy levels for most of the region. The situation, which especially poses risks to people with asthma and seniors, is expected to last through the weekend as firefighters struggle to control the blazes.

North Bay wildfire cameras showed large, sepia-tinted clouds rolling over much of the region Thursday, and people who ventured outside found a thin film of ash covering their lawns and vehicles.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which regulates nine counties, found air pollution reached levels deemed unhealthy for everyone in most of its jurisdiction by Thursday afternoon. That category is the third-most severe of six categories.

The district’s northern zone, which includes the southern half of Sonoma County, Napa County and parts of Solano and Marin counties, was one level below that threshold as of Thursday afternoon, meaning the air is unhealthy for higher-risk people, such as active children, adults and people with respiratory diseases. Those groups were cautioned to stay inside, the district’s air monitoring data showed.

The higher than usual air pollution levels were expected to last through Sunday, coinciding with the air quality district’s Spare the Air Alert that bans wood burning of any kind during high levels of fine particle pollution, which happens when wildfire smoke drifts into the area.

The alert was initially issued on Tuesday, a day after a lightning storm touched down over large swaths of Northern California and sparked the blazes now known collectively as the Lightning Complex in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Constant winds from the northwest have pushed the wildfires’ fumes in the opposite direction and are expected to continue to do so as long as the fires keep burning, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“It’s moving straight across through your most populated areas,” Gass said of the smoke. “We’re not anticipating much of a change in our weather pattern, and we’re going to continue to see that wind move the smoke down to the southeast across the region.”

The increase in air pollutants was cause for concern for health experts such as Dr. Tom Dailey, the chief of pulmonary medicine at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara.

People with respiratory issues and other underlying health problems were most at risk, he said, though cautioned that even those in good health should consider limiting their time outdoors and wearing a mask if they need to leave their homes.

Health experts say people should be wearing masks when they leave home, anyway, because of the coronavirus pandemic, though the best mask for unhealthy air may not be the best protection against an airborne virus.

Windows and doors should stay closed to prevent smoke from entering homes.

Children are also at risk, as their lungs are still developing and they tend to be more sensitive to air pollution, Dailey said.

Research has found some face coverings are more effective than others, and he recognized there could be shortages of quality masks such as the N-95, as was the case during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In cases when N-95s were not available, he suggested people find an alternate face covering if they need to go outside, and start thinking of gathering supplies for the next significant wildfire event in the Bay Area.

“This is August and we know this is not the last week of bad fires in California,” Dailey said. “Anything is better than nothing, but clearly, there’s a hierarchy.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.