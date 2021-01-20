Wildfires burning in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties continue to grow

The Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit battling multiple wildfires Tuesday said at 4 p.m. the number of blazes had grown from five to six and the fires were showing "moderate spread with slow, creeping fire behavior."

"When wind kicks up, fires kick up," Cal Fire said. "Currently, wind has died down. Fire crews are working quickly, as winds are expected to pick up tonight. Please remain vigilant. We will continue to update you."

Here's what we know as of 4 p.m. Tuesday as the fires crews continue to fight.

The China Grade Fire is a new blaze reported by Cal Fire. It's burning on China Grade Road and Foxglove Lane, 4 miles northwest of Boulder Creek. It was 20 acres and 100% contained with no evacuations.

The Freedom Fire, first reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday on Freedom Road north of Watsonville, spread to 40 acres and was 20% contained with an estimated 100 homes evacuated. The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said evacuations were ordered for Nunes Road and Gillette Road in Watsonville. The sheriff's office said at 11 a.m. that Willow Heights is also being evacuated. "White Road at Freedom and Larkin Valley is closed due to #nunesfire," the California Highway Patrol shared on Twitter.

The Panther Ridge Fire on Stapp Road west of Highway 9 in Boulder Creek was 10 to 12 acres and 55% contained. An estimated 20 homes were evacuated by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The Empire Fire on Alba Road at Empire Grade in Boulder Creek remained 6 acres and was 0% contained. No structures were threatened and no evacuations ordered, Cal Fire said.

The North Butano Fire in San Mateo County remained 10 acres and 0% contained. There is no structure threat. Cal Fire said engines are still trying to make access to this fire in the burn area of the CZU Lightning Complex. Trees and debris blocked access roads.

The Fanning Fire on Fanning Grade Road in Ben Lomond west of Highway 9 grew to 18.81 acres with 95% containment.

Residents displaced by fires can find resources, refreshments and shelter information at a Red Cross evacuation center located at the Corralitos Community Church, 26 Browns Valley Road, Corralitos.

Jan. 19, 1 p.m. Multiple wildfires sparked in Santa Cruz County amid a high wind event Monday night into Tuesday, and some are triggering evacuations, officials said.

The Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said at least 10 fires broke out in the last 12 hours and five continued to burn Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we know about each as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

The Freedom Fire was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday and is on Freedom Road, north of Watsonville. It's five acres, burning in timber, and is 0% contained. The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said evacuations were ordered for Nunes Road and Gillette Road in Watsonville. The sheriff's office said at 11 a.m. that Willow Heights is also being evacuated. "White Road at Freedom and Larkin Valley is closed due to #nunesfire," the California Highway Patrol shared on Twitter.

The Panther Ridge Fire on Stapp Road west of Highway 9 in Boulder Creek was five acres and 0% contained. Evacuations are underway.

The Empire Fire on Alba Road at Empire Grade in Boulder Creek was six acres and burning through timber with 0% contained. No structure threat and no evacuations.

The North Butano Fire in San Mateo County was 10 acres and 0% contained. There is no structure threat.

The Fanning Fire on Fanning Grade Road in Ben Lomond West of Highway 9 was 14 acres with 30% containment.

Comparing the five blazes with the record-breaking fires the state saw in summer, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Isaac Sanchez said, "I don't believe any are significant fires at this point though for the people being impacted, it's not insignificant."

Sanchez wouldn't describe the flurry of wildfires breaking out in the middle of winter a rare event, as he said fire season is now year-round and there is no normal.

"These are the conditions we are faced with right now." Sanchez said. "Not only in Santa Cruz, but across the state The fuel out there is still receptive to burning and it doesn't get much to get a fire going and impact the community."

Cal Fire advised people to check Zone Haven for updates on evacuations. You can find updates from Cal Fire CZU on the Twitter page and Facebook page. This is a developing story and will update as more evacuation information is released.

High winds kicked up across the greater Bay Area on Monday night into Tuesday morning, leading to critical fire weather in the middle of winter.

Cal Fire said crews responded to 10 vegetation fires across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties overnight as fierce winds whipped through the mountains and valleys. Some of the blazes broke out in the burn scar of the CZU Lightning Fire, a massive blaze that consumed 86,509 acres in August.

"All engines are committed to these fires today, with more resources coming in from other units," Cal Fire said.

The National Weather Service had a high wind warning in effect for elevations above 1,000 feet in the San Francisco Bay Area through 10 a.m. Tuesday. A wind advisory was issued for the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The winds arrived at the tail end of a warm spell, with 10 Bay Area locations breaking same-day temperature records Monday afternoon, including 80 degrees in Santa Rosa, 79 in Oakland, 78 in San Jose, 77 in Napa, and 76 in downtown San Francisco, according to the weather service.

Offshore winds, aka Diablo Winds, blow hot air from inland areas toward the coast and are known for drying out the landscape and essentially sucking the moisture out of the vegetation, leaving it tinder-dry and vulnerable to burning.

Forecasters warned of the risk of wildfires sparking across the region and especially just south of the Bay Area in Monterey and San Benito counties.

"Relative humidity values are in the teens this evening and are not expected to recover overnight," the weather service said in its Monday report. "This unseasonably dry air mass and strong winds will combine to create critical fire weather conditions tonight and Tuesday in areas where fuels remain dry, specifically in the hills and mountains of Monterey and San Benito Counties where a Red Flag Warning is currently in effect."

