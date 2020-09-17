Wildfires force closure of Sequoia National Park

The fast-moving fires in the Sequoia National Forest forced authorities to close Sequoia National Park on Tuesday.

The closure went into effect at 6 a.m. in response to the Castle Fire. That blaze is one of the fires of the SQF Complex, burning in the southern Sierra Nevada. Those fires have burned more than 100,000 acres and are ripping through the Sequoia National Forest.

The state's national forests were closed by authorities last week, but Sequoia National Park is a separate designation from the national forest and had remained open until Tuesday, according to park officials.

"Many park staff have been evacuated from the area, and for visitor and resource protection, park managers have decided to close all entrances to Sequoia National Park," according to a statement posted to the park's web site by the National Park Service.

All reservations to visit the park will be canceled and refunded, according to the park service.

Kings Canyon National Park, which is adjacent to Sequoia National Park, remains open for now.