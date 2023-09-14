After an onslaught of about 150 lightning strikes hit one of California's most drought-stricken regions last month, sparking more than two dozen fires, the flames spread quickly across the rugged wilderness of the state's northwest corner.

Over the ensuing days, the fires, growing dangerously close to rural communities and a major thoroughfare, also threatened a piece of crucial infrastructure: the only transmission lines that provide power to Del Norte County's 27,000 residents.

On Aug. 18, three days after the fires erupted, Pacific Power warned its customers about possible electricity disruptions as the Smith River Complex wildfires ballooned, but officials were focused on issues that appeared more urgent: issuing the first of many mandatory evacuations for rural North Coast residents and shuttering a large section of U.S. Route 199.

But just hours later, the utility updated its outlook: Widespread outages were imminent.

"It was a surprise, I think, to everyone that the fire was that close and that the power would be shut down in that short a time frame," said Eric Wier, city manager for Del Norte County's largest population hub, Crescent City. "We thought we would have a couple of days to plan."

An hour later, the entire county was dark, with no estimate for when power might be restored. Businesses closed, while county officials alerted residents to "plan for a multi-day" outage, warning that radio might be "the most reliable way to stay up to date."

"Multi-day" turned out to be a best-case scenario.

For more than three weeks, Pacific Power remained unable to re-energize its two transmission lines that link Crescent City and Del Norte County to the power grid, as flames raged along the lone power line corridor, jeopardizing safety and damaging infrastructure.

However, a backup plan was in the works. Within days of the widespread outage, officials began bringing homes and businesses back online through a patchwork of generator-powered microgrids that could run separately from the fire-threatened transmission lines — forming what appears to be the state's largest and longest-running microgrid operation powered by large generators.

"This was one of those all-hands-on-deck moments," said Stefan Bird, the chief executive of Pacific Power, a branch of PacifiCorp that provides electricity to 800,000 across Northern California, Oregon and Washington. "The scale of deployment in this case was unprecedented."

With assistance from Pacific Gas & Electric, Pacific Power's utility counterpart to the south, officials brought in dozens of tractor-trailer-sized generators, restoring electricity across Del Norte County one section at a time. Within a week, all non-evacuated residents had their lights back on, without any usage restrictions. The backup power continued running without any reported interruptions until the main lines were safely re-energized Sunday — almost a month after the initial shutoff.

"For the first time, an entire county's electric needs were supplied by commercial generators powering substations, providing temporary electrification for the community," state Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg), who represents Del Norte County, said in a statement. "This was a remarkable achievement, all things considered."

Although McGuire said the novel response surely helped limit the mounting damage from the wildfires — businesses and residents have already reported losing thousands of dollars, as reported by the Wild Rivers Outpost, and firefighters have confirmed at least 12 structures destroyed in the blaze — he said "the size and scope of these forest fires," which would become the state's largest of the year, "are staggering."

Microgrids in a matter of days

Once power was lost Aug. 18, local, state, federal and utility officials began coordinating emergency procedures: setting up temporary shelters with power stations, air-conditioning and water supplies; providing small-scale generators to medically vulnerable residents; and determining what other crucial facilities needed backup power.

"You don't realize the amount of ripple effects that can happen when all of a sudden you don't have a critical infrastructure piece, like power…. It is life or death for a lot of people," Wier of Crescent City said. "Being a rural community, not everyone is on community-supplied water … [so] as soon as that power goes out, they don't have water either."

Officials worried about how dialysis patients would receive their treatment, how well-water homes would flush toilets and when people would start running out of food as refrigerators warmed. Issues only mounted as time without power grew: after just 24 hours, some of the county's small-scale generators, including at the jail and a shelter, started to fail, Wier said.