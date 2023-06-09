Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

For years, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed law after law layering on bans, restrictions and limitations on guns in California, only to see those laws swatted down by conservative judges for violating the U.S. Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms.

Now Newsom has a new idea: Change the Constitution itself.

Thursday the governor, who has become one of the country’s most outspoken advocates for tighter gun laws, proposed adding a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to place new age limits, background check requirements and mandatory waiting periods for gun purchasers. His proposed amendment would also ban the civilian ownership of so-called assault weapons.

Most of these proposals come from California’s own lengthy list of gun laws. They’re popular here. But though Congress has yet to pass them, most public polling suggests they’re broadly popular ideas across the country.

Adding an extra amendment is extraordinarily difficult. But for Newsom, the proposal may be as much about political strategy as constitutional law.

“We want to go on the offense and be for something and build a movement that’s bottom up, not top down,” he told Politico in advance of his announcement.

Shortly after the news dropped, Newsom’s PAC, Campaign for Democracy, blasted out a text alert urging supporters to signal their support by sharing their name and contact information. Recipients were also invited to make a donation.

Here are five questions about Newsom’s latest proposal, answered.

What would the Newsom amendment actually do?

The governor’s office has yet to share the text of Newsom’s proposed addition to the Constitution. Democratic Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer plans to introduce the amendment in the California Legislature, but was no more forthcoming with details on Thursday.

But according to the governor, the amendment would add four specific firearm restrictions to the U.S. Constitution:

Raise the federal minimum age for all gun buyers to 21. Federal rules already apply that higher limit to handgun purchasers, but 18-year-olds are allowed to buy rifles and shotguns.

Require an as-yet-unspecified “reasonable waiting period” between the time a person pays for and receives a gun. California has a 10-day waiting period, though there is no nationwide policy.

Require background checks for all gun purchases. Federal law already mandates this for sales from licensed firearm dealers, but not for non-professional vendors who might set up a stall at a gunshow or sell to a family member or friend. California already imposes mandatory background checks on all sales.

Bar civilian purchase of assault weapons. California has such a ban in place, but as lawmakers here have discovered, coming up with a consistent, working definition of “assault weapon” is easier said than done.

In a press release touting the announcement, Newsom stressed his proposed constitutional change would leave “the Second Amendment unchanged.” But the governor’s proposed 28th amendment would also “affirm Congress, states, and local governments can enact additional common-sense gun safety regulations that save lives.”

Whether those two pledges contradict one another depends on how robust one believes the Second Amendment’s protections truly are.

Many gun safety rules described by their proponents as “common sense” have been found by courts to run afoul of the Constitution. After the Supreme Court struck down restrictions on concealed carry permits last year, applications surged in California — particularly in the state’s liberal-leaning counties.

What are the odds of this actually happening?

Not great.

Since the framers of the Constitution ratified the first 10 amendments in 1791, the document has been tweaked only 17 times. The last amendment was added 31 years ago.

Why so few? Because amending the Constitution is really hard.

Proposing an amendment requires the support of two-thirds of the U.S. House and Senate. Another, more bottom-up option: Two-thirds of state legislatures (34 out of 50) can propose the convening of a Constitutional Convention

Some context: Two-thirds of the Congress rarely agrees on anything, much less something as politically charged as gun control. As for the convention route, the notion of inscribing gun restrictions in the Constitution is likely to meet a chilly reception in the 28 statehouses currently held by the GOP. Plus, the convention method has never been used, so it’s not entirely clear what it would look like. Even so, Newsom appears to be pursuing the second strategy, which is why Jones-Sawyer plans to float the idea in the Assembly.