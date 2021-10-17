Will Matthew McConaughey run for governor of Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas — Is he or isn’t he? Texans want to know.

Since last spring, movie star Matthew McConaughey has been toying with the idea of a run for governor of Texas but has refused to commit, relishing the spotlight celebs are accustomed to while promoting his new memoir, “Greenlights.”

But while the actor, who lives in the Lone Star State’s capital, Austin, remains on the sideline without saying what he plans to do, some who want to occupy the office have either placed themselves in a holding pattern, choosing to wait and see what McConaughey does, or are wringing their hands about his possible run. McConaughey is seen as a potential lock for Democrats, who have not won statewide office since 1994, even if he has not publicly revealed his position on many key issues facing Texans.

The 51-year-old actor, who describes himself as a “statesman-philosopher, folk-singing poet,” is a high-profile figure in the state, turning up at University of Texas football games to gin up the crowd, but remains an enigma. The question is, can he win?

In a poll last month by the Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler, 44% of voters favored McConaughey, 35% favored incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and the rest would choose another candidate. But it’s not clear what party McConaughey would join.

“He appears to be simply enjoying the publicity. It doesn’t work that way. He needs to pick a party,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party. “Nobody knows what this guy stands for.”

Jim Henson, who directs the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, has yet to conduct a poll about the actor because, he said, “I’m deeply skeptical.”

“I’m not really interested unless he commits. If he’s going to do it, he would do everyone a service by not stringing us along,” Henson said.

The filing deadline for the March 1 primary is Dec. 13. Abbott, a former Texas attorney general and judge, is running for reelection to a third term and already faces two far-right challengers. The progressive Democrat Robert “Beto” O’Rourke of El Paso, a former Texas congressman and candidate for president and Senate, is also exploring a campaign.

“No decision has been made,” O’Rourke spokesman David Wysong said last week. “He has been making and receiving calls with people from all over the state.”

McConaughey’s spokeswoman declined comment about whether he plans to run.

Last week, McConaughey — who rose to fame playing Texans in “Dazed and Confused,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “True Detective” — told The New York Times’ Kara Swisher he was still “measuring” a possible campaign, while dismissing politics as “a bag of rats.”

“Is that a place to make real change, or is it a place where, hey, right now, it’s a fixed game?” he said during Swisher’s “Sway” podcast, describing himself as “aggressively centrist.”

“I don’t know if you can walk down the center and not be in trouble,” he said. “It can be very hard down the center.”

During the podcast, he tried to avoid sensitive topics — difficult, given that the current governor has embraced far-right bans on abortion and COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

When pressed, McConaughey said he supports masks mandates and was troubled that the state abortion ban took effect at six weeks of gestation and made no exception for victims of rape and incest. But the actor, who has often talked about his Christian faith, stopped short of condemning the ban. He said he didn’t know enough about Texas restrictions on voting rights to weigh in.

Those close to McConaughey in Austin — including Richard Linklater, who directed “Dazed and Confused,” and Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote “True Detective” — have been tight-lipped about his plans.

“We wouldn’t say anything prior to him announcing,” Pizzolatto’s rep said. “Feels premature.”

Karl Rove, the GOP strategist who shepherded George W. Bush into the Texas governor’s mansion and then the White House, told Politco last spring that a possible McConaughey campaign had his pal Lawrence Wright, the Austin-based author and New Yorker writer, “hyperventilating.”

“Karl has gotten me in a lot of trouble,” Wright said via email last week. “I’ve been dealing with this over and over. I’d be happy to talk if and when Matthew actually declares.”

Rove last week chafed at a potential McConaughey campaign, calling it “unlikely” and the actor’s election as governor “impossible.”

“He hasn’t staked out positions with Texans,” Rove said. “It says something about the shallowness of our politics that we’re even talking about somebody who has no declared position or record of policy involvement. Where does he stand on the great issues? What are the priorities?”