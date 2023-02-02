Will the state’s big Medi-Cal plan really fix mental health care for low-income Californians?

A year has passed since a massive statewide effort called CalAIM began rolling out. Among several significant changes CalAIM promised: An overhaul of the availability of mental health care for young people insured by Medi-Cal, the public insurance program for low-income Californians.

Advocates for youth mental health say they remain enthusiastic about CalAIM’s potential, using words like “game-changing” and “transformational.”

But they also say the new framework is being born at a tricky time. Three years into the pandemic, provider burnout and escalating patient need have combined to create a severe mental health workforce shortage. Meanwhile, community-based organizations that provide many of the mental health services outlined under CalAIM say they feel left out of the loop in important conversations about coming payment reforms.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal — which would delay certain behavioral health investments to combat a projected $22 billion deficit — also risks hampering progress for CalAIM.

“Our members are really panicked right now,” said Adrienne Shilton, director of public policy for the nonprofit California Alliance of Child and Family Services. In September 2022, hers was one of a dozen organizations that signed a letter to the state Department of Health Care Services expressing concerns about a lack of transparency around the new rate structure. “Providers must have the ability to plan and prepare alongside their county partners,” it said.

Shilton’s organization also co-authored a letter Wednesday to legislators, decrying the proposed budget delays.

Shilton told CalMatters earlier that other issues CalAIM is meant to address, including alleviating burdensome documentation requirements, have yet to change the on-the-ground reality for many providers.

CalAIM is about much more than mental health. The initiative, short for California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal, is a five-year plan that began rolling out a year ago. It aims to provide children and adults insured by Medi-Cal with better access to a range of health and mental health services. It also strives to use a “whole person care” approach to address social issues that impact health, including housing and food insecurity.

It also redesigns the payment system to more seamlessly integrate the county mental health plans and managed care organizations that pay for those services.

The relevance and urgency of addressing children’s mental health is especially clear: Racism. School closures. Online bullying. Climate disaster. A pandemic pocked with grief, loss and fear.

All of these factors have aggravated a youth mental health crisis that’s been raging for more than a decade. Incidence of self-harm for young people, which increased dramatically even before the pandemic, has spiked further in the past few years.

CalAIM has not yet significantly shifted the on-the-ground reality for many of these young people, experts say, but a number of important policy changes are officially underway:

About 40% of the state’s children and youth are insured by Medi-Cal. They no longer need a formal diagnosis to access specialty mental health services.

The state has simplified behavioral health documentation requirements.

A “No Wrong Door Policy” should make it easier for children and adults to receive behavioral health care no matter where they enter the system, replacing what can feel like a bureaucratic maze that varies by county.

An “enhanced care management” benefit provides services and case management to members of priority populations, including those who are homeless, experiencing early psychosis or involved with the child welfare or criminal justice systems.

Other efforts, including changing the way mental health services are paid for, are also rolling out this year.

Newsom’s administration, which early on made behavioral health a signature issue, is simultaneously unveiling several other ambitious initiatives, all of which require additional staffing and funding: a statewide program to set up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness, known as CARE Court; expanded crisis response services through state funding for a 988 hotline; and a major initiative to improve mental health care for children and youth, parts of which will be affected by the proposed budget delays.

Despite belt-tightening in other areas of the governor’s proposed January budget, CalAIM continues to be funded. Newsom’s proposal would dedicate more than $10 billion to CalAIM implementation, including $6.1 billion over five years to improve local treatment services and pay for short-term stays in treatment facilities for people with serious mental and behavioral health illnesses.