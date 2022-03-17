Willits High School student arrested in social media threats case

A Willits High School student was arrested this week on suspicion of threatening violence at his school in a social media post, authorities said.

The Willits Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday night after "a concerned citizen“ sent authorities a screenshot of the post, according to a police report.

Police Chief Fabian Lizarraga said the post included a threat of an act of violence on the campus, but it did not include names of students or teachers. He declined to elaborate further on the nature of the threat, saying police were still investigating.

Police notified the school principal of the investigation and identified a student suspected of creating the post, police said.

Investigators searched the boy’s home, where they found evidence that linked the him to the threat, according to Lizarraga, who would not say what the evidence was.

A police report said the evidence “supported the ability of the threats to be carried out.”

The boy, who police did not name because he is a juvenile, was booked into the Mendocino County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Police said there are no other suspects in the case and no additional threats have been made.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.