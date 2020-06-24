Subscribe

Willits man arrested in molestation case

LORI CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2020, 7:24PM
A 22-year-old Willits man is in custody in Mendocino County after detectives uncovered evidence they claim shows he molested a 13-year-old girl multiple times.

Juan Diego Vazquez-Cendejas was being held on $500,000 bail in Mendocino County Jail on two felony charges: continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 14 and sexual abuse of a minor.

Sheriff’s deputies met earlier this month with the girl and her parents, who reported the girl had been molested by Vazquez-Cendejas on June 6 at a private gathering, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

Detectives served a search warrant at Vazquez-Cendejas’ Locust Street residence on June 10, during which he was arrested on suspicion of the reported molestation. Further investigation led detectives to suspect Vazquez-Cendejas also committed multiple acts of sexual abuse on the girl in 2019.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information related to this case or Vazquez-Cendejas is asked to contact the sheriff's tip line at 707-234-2100 or through the We-Tip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 800-782-7463.

