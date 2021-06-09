Willits man arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery

A Willits man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Thursday night after an argument led to a physical altercation.

Anthony Cape was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence battery as well as a misdemeanor probation violation, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Capt. Gregory Van Patten said in a news release.

He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail, where he was to be held on $25,000 bail.

When deputies contacted Cape and an adult woman in front of the apartments where they live on Ridgewood Road, the woman said that during the argument Cape pushed her to the ground, causing visible injuries to her hands and knees. She said he also slapped her, also leaving a mark on her face, Van Patten said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.