Willits man dies in head-on crash on Highway 20

A 38-year-old Willits man died Monday in a head-on crash that closed Highway 20 for more than three hours near Calpella in Mendocino County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 20 east of Marina Drive, near the northern shore of Lake Mendocino.

The man was driving east in a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup and was towing a second 2001 Ram on a flatbed trailer.

The man lost control of his pickup “for an undetermined reason” and crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into a box truck that was driving west, according to a press release.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash, the CHP said. His name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

The driver of the box truck, a 26-year-old Ukiah man, had minor injuries. He was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital “for precautionary measures,” the CHP said.

The CHP suspects drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the press release.

Authorities closed Highway 20 after the crash and reopened it at about 7:45 p.m.

