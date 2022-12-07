Willits man killed in Mendocino County crash identified

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Willits man who died Friday evening in a crash near Fort Bragg.

Kenneth Wickstrom, 81, crashed around 7:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 20, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Highway Patrol previously reported Wickstrom was heading east in a 2007 Cadillac when he drove off the road and went down a steep embankment about 12 miles east of Fort Bragg.

The vehicle overturned and hit multiple trees before stopping, according to the CHP.

Wickstrom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It did not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to CHP.

