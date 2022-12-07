Subscribe

Willits man killed in Mendocino County crash identified

The crash occurred Friday evening near Fort Bragg. It’s being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 6, 2022, 5:23PM

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Willits man who died Friday evening in a crash near Fort Bragg.

Kenneth Wickstrom, 81, crashed around 7:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 20, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Highway Patrol previously reported Wickstrom was heading east in a 2007 Cadillac when he drove off the road and went down a steep embankment about 12 miles east of Fort Bragg.

The vehicle overturned and hit multiple trees before stopping, according to the CHP.

Wickstrom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It did not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to CHP.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

