Willits man sentenced to 15 years for beating his wife to death

A Willits man who beat his wife to death last year was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison, after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Mendocino County Superior Court.

Tavion Johnson, 23, admitted killing Elenah Louise Elston, 49, in March 2020. Johnson had a history of domestic violence against Elston, Mendocino County prosecutors said.

Last year, authorities arrested Johnson shortly after Elston was treated at Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits for a reported accidental fall. But her serious head injuries appeared suspicious to the hospital’s medical staff. Elston was unconscious and unable to communicate.

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies said they recognized Elston from prior calls, including when she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

In 2019, Johnson was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence against Elston and was ordered to have no contact with her during a three-year probation term. He was also ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence and anger management program.

Detectives think Johnson delayed seeking medical aid for Elston for several hours, instead speaking to his mother twice by phone, cleaning up Elston and the scene and staging photos to support his explanation that she was injured when she fell down a staircase.

Prosecutors brought in well-known neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu to consult in the case. Omalu is credited with linking brain injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy in American football players, though some of his findings have been challenged. Will Smith portrayed Omalu in the 2015 movie “Concussion.”

Omalu said Elston suffered fatal brain injuries inconsistent with a fall and that the several-hour delay before Johnson sought medical care increased the probability of Elston’s death.

Friday’s 15-year sentence includes the maximum term of 11 years for voluntary manslaughter in Elston’s death and four years for a separate felony enhancement because of the prior injuries inflicted.

Johnson agreed to the terms and entered a guilty plea. He also waived his appeal rights, prosecutors said, and his 624 days of credit for time served in jail pending trial. Sentencing was set for Sept. 28. He will have to serve at least 12 years and 9 months under the terms of the plea agreement.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.