Willits medical business robbed of more than 40 pounds of marijuana
Employees of a Willits medical consultancy reported Sunday that five men, armed with guns, stole between 40 and 50 pounds of marijuana from the business.
The police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects, including Robert Jamison, 28, of Anaheim. The men fled the scene in a black Jeep Compass with Arizona license plates and an unidentified second vehicle, according to a Willits Police Department news release.
Police also said the business, which is located in a residence, was not authorized to store or handle marijuana, and investigators will be following up with a second investigation regarding “the unauthorized use.”
The department asks that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects’ whereabouts contact Officer Person at 707-459-6122.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: