Willits medical business robbed of more than 40 pounds of marijuana

Employees of a Willits medical consultancy reported Sunday that five men, armed with guns, stole between 40 and 50 pounds of marijuana from the business.

The police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects, including Robert Jamison, 28, of Anaheim. The men fled the scene in a black Jeep Compass with Arizona license plates and an unidentified second vehicle, according to a Willits Police Department news release.

Police also said the business, which is located in a residence, was not authorized to store or handle marijuana, and investigators will be following up with a second investigation regarding “the unauthorized use.”

The department asks that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects’ whereabouts contact Officer Person at 707-459-6122.

