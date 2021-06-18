Willow fire near Big Sur leads campground, zen center to evacuate

BIG SUR — A wildfire burning near California's central coast has forced the evacuation of a campground and Buddhist retreat center, authorities said Friday.

The fire began Thursday night in the Los Padres National Forest, about 15 miles southeast of Big Sur, amid hot and dry conditions and spread to about 1,000 acres, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lynn Olson said.

The fire was burning toward the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, located in a remote valley.

About 300 firefighters hiked into the steep and rugged wilderness to contain the blaze and crews were in position to defend the monastery, Olson said. They were aided by water-dropping aircraft, she said.

Most people evacuated, but members of the center's fire crew stayed in order to run a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

“Our water supplies are good and we are well prepared for this situation,” Miglioli said in a statement.

An evacuation order was also issued for the Arroyo Seco Campground, which was full ahead of the Father's Day weekend, Olson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, though Olson said thunder was observed in the area Thursday.

The fire was sending a plume of smoke that was visible miles away.