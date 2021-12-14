Subscribe

Willows man killed in weekend Highway 20 crash

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2021, 4:34PM

A Willows man died Saturday morning after the tanker truck he was driving overturned and went down an embankment on Highway 20 along Clear Lake.

The 57-year-old, whose name hadn’t been released as of Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash east of Clearlake Oaks, according to the CHP.

About 6:10 a.m. Saturday, he was driving west in a 2013 Kenworth tanker truck that was hauling milk.

He was turning right when the tanker overturned and went down a nearby embankment.

The driver suffered major injuries in the crash and died at the scene, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

