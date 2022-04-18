Willy Linares to leave Rohnert Park City Council

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Willy Linares is resigning from the post less than two years after being elected.

Linares said he wants to spend more time with his growing family and said with the arrival of twins he wouldn’t be able to balance the demands of being an elected official and his job, according to a copy of his resignation submitted Monday morning to Mayor Jackie Elward and city leadership.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, as I have learned so much and enjoyed being able to make transformational changes in our city,” he wrote in his letter, which he also shared on social media. “Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

His resignation is effective May 25 or sooner, if the council appoints a replacement.

Linares and Elward could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.

He’s the latest young council member in Sonoma County to step down early following a wave of resignations last year that saw six younger people leaving office, with most citing economic strain and the needs of family.

Linares, marketing coordinator for Sonoma Clean Power, was elected at age 36 to represent District 1 in the city’s southwest in November 2020. The election, the first for Rohnert Park under a switch to district-based races, saw two challengers — Elward and Gerard Giudice — upset longtime council members and ushered in a new, more diverse and progressive majority that included Linares.

For Linares, who grew up in the Sonoma Valley and is of Guatemalan descent, winning was a chance to represent the city’s large Latino population

“The residents of Rohnert Park wanted a more diverse City Council. It’s evident by how they came out and voted,” Linares said at the time. “It means so much to me to be Latinx and have a position in City Hall to help elevate our community. I’m so proud they put their trust in me to give them a voice, and I’ll do everything I can to ensure they have a seat at the table.”

Linares, in his resignation letter, apologized to supporters disappointed by his decision but wrote that he hoped they would support his choice.

“I hope you understand that as a father and husband, I am making the choice to prioritize my family,” he wrote. “As someone that grew up without a father, I want to provide the opposite experience for my children and be as present as I possibly can.”

But he said he looked forward to continuing to work in the community in other ways.

City Manager Darrin Jenkins said the City Council can appoint someone to fill the remainder of Linares’ term, which ends in 2024, or call for a special election. The council is expected to discuss its options at an upcoming meeting, Jenkins said.

