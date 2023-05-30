Winchester Mystery House reveals plans for 100th anniversary

It sounds like it’s going to be the Summer of Sarah — Winchester, that is — as her storied mansion in San Jose celebrates its 100th anniversary as a tourist attraction starting in June.

A famously private person, Winchester — who died in 1922 after moving to San Jose in the 1880s — probably would have been annoyed by all the brouhaha about her sprawling, 161-room house, which she called Llanada Villa. Not to mention the millions of people who’ve stalked through the house in a century, chuckling at the “easy riser” stairs installed because of her diminutive stature, marveling at the “modern” technology touches like an elevator and admiring the gorgeous Victorian architecture and interior design. And if you got a chill visiting the seance room or were puzzled by the door opening out to a long drop? That’s just part of the experience.

If you want to get an early jump on the celebration, the Winchester Mystery House’s historian Janan Boehme will look back at the house’s last century for the sixth edition of the Centennial Speaker Series on June 24. Tickets for the 2 p.m. talk in the Carriage House are available for $5.

The official centennial festivities, however, kick off Friday, June 30, with city officials and other dignitaries gathering for a proclamation of Winchester Mystery House Day in San Jose. A time capsule filled with current souvenirs and memorabilia will be, ahem, entombed in the house. A string quartet from Symphony San Jose will perform Roaring ’20s tunes in the house’s manicured front garden, and guests will get a look at a new exhibit exploring the house’s effect on pop culture. Magician Aiden Sinclair will return to the mansion with “Aiden Sinclair’s Possessions,” an interactive event focused on what haunts us, with two shows a night on June 30 and July 1.

The final event of the weekend will be a Centennial Brunch on July 2 at the greenhouse and greenhouse patio. Tickets to all the events go on sale June 2 at www.winchestermysteryhouse.com.