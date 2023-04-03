Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph on the Sonoma County coast Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a wind advisory that will expire 11 p.m. Monday in areas including the coastal North Bay, in areas such as Bodega Bay and Jenner.

Winds during this time could range from 15 to 30 mph. Gusts could reach up to around 40 to 45 mph along the Sonoma County coast and about 30 to 35 mph in the valleys, weather service meteorologist Roger Gass said Sunday.

⚠Windy Conditions on Monday - Wind advisory in effect Monday 5 AM to 11 PM for coastal areas from Sonoma to Monterey counties, including Santa Lucia Range. Winds 15-30 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8kZbWYmzQ9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 2, 2023

Wind gusts are blowing at about 30 to 35 mph on the coast as of 11 a.m. and are expected to increase and reach their peaks Monday afternoon, Gass said, though the wind event is not “extremely strong.”

Just off the coast from an area extending from Point Arena to Point Reyes, a small craft advisory, predicting winds at 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, will be in effect until about 3 p.m.

From 3 to 9 p.m. a gale warning will be in effect and gusts could reach up to 40 knots.

