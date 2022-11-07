Subscribe

Wind advisory issued for predicted 45 mph gusts in Sonoma County

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2022, 3:44PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area coastline, including Sonoma County, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning with expected wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather service meteorologist Dial Hoang said people in coastal areas should secure loose objects and watch for downed trees.

The Marin coastal range, San Francisco Peninsula, and Santa Cruz Mountains were also included in the advisory.

Isolated showers, thunderstorms and hail is possible in the Bay Area through Tuesday, according to the weather service.

In Sonoma County, isolated storms are expected until about midnight when more intense rain hits and continues until about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Santa Rosa is expected to get up to an inch of rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to Hoang.

Some lingering showers are expected Tuesday morning, he said.

A lightning strike was reported near the Sonoma and Napa county line as of 11:45 a.m., the weather service tweeted Monday. A few more were recorded after that, Hoang said.

A high surf advisory issued Sunday for the Bay Area coastline remains in effect through Tuesday morning with breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet.

Reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette