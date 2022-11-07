Wind advisory issued for predicted 45 mph gusts in Sonoma County

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area coastline, including Sonoma County, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning with expected wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather service meteorologist Dial Hoang said people in coastal areas should secure loose objects and watch for downed trees.

The Marin coastal range, San Francisco Peninsula, and Santa Cruz Mountains were also included in the advisory.

Isolated showers, thunderstorms and hail is possible in the Bay Area through Tuesday, according to the weather service.

In Sonoma County, isolated storms are expected until about midnight when more intense rain hits and continues until about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Santa Rosa is expected to get up to an inch of rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to Hoang.

If it isn't currently raining where you are, rain is coming! Expect rain showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage & intensity tonight through early Tuesday morning. Here is the most updated look at the rainfall forecast through Wednesday morning. #CAwx #CArain #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/wU5F8sDrXf — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 7, 2022

Some lingering showers are expected Tuesday morning, he said.

A lightning strike was reported near the Sonoma and Napa county line as of 11:45 a.m., the weather service tweeted Monday. A few more were recorded after that, Hoang said.

Got our first lightning strike this morning near the Napa/Sonoma County line as of 11:45 AM PST. Anyone hear the clap of thunder? #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/Qhr6F96nKe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 7, 2022

A high surf advisory issued Sunday for the Bay Area coastline remains in effect through Tuesday morning with breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet.

⚠️Reminder:🌊A building NW Swell will begin to impact the coastline today through Tuesday resulting in breaking waves of 15-20 ft. Thus, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for all W & NW facing beaches.🌊Remember to never turn your back to the ocean! pic.twitter.com/6sQOrOTfwz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 7, 2022

Reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @madi.smals.