Wind advisory issued for predicted 60 mph gusts in the North Bay

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Wednesday for much of the North Bay, where meteorologists predicted gusts up to 60 mph.

The advisory begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and lasts through 11 a.m. on Thursday.

It covers all of Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, in addition to parts of the East Bay.

Onshore winds with sustained speeds in the 15 to 25 mph range are forecast, with gusts between 45 and 60 mph, meteorologists said.

⚠Hold onto your hats, it's going to get windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the North Bay and East Bay Hills Wednesday 8 PM through Thursday 11 AM. Wind gusts of 45-60 mph possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/7cP0TiCGnE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 27, 2022

Wind speeds are expected to build throughout the day on Wednesday and peak early Thursday, according to the weather service.

Seasonal temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s to low 70s across the North Bay, before a cool down on Thursday, when highs drop to the upper 50s to 60s.

Santa Rosa’s forecast highs are 71 degrees on Wednesday and 66 on Thursday. The normal for both days is 72.

A warmup to slighly above normal temperatures is set to begin Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s through the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected in most of the Bay Area through the weekend, but there could be some light showers Saturday in the far northern reaches of the North Bay from a passing storm system, the weather service said.

