Evacuation orders lifted in wind-fed Grove fire in Sonoma Valley

Firefighters in Sonoma County quickly contained three separate vegetation fires that began within a span of about two hours Wednesday, the largest a 5-acre grass fire that briefly prompted evacuations near El Verano in Sonoma Valley.

Dubbed the Grove fire, as of 4:45 p.m. the blaze was 80% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Just after 3:30 p.m. the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office called for evacuations on Najm Lane, Wyatt Road, Carriger Road and parts of Grove Street.

However, in a follow-up Nixle alert about 20 minutes later, the sheriff’s office lifted those evacuation orders.

Reported at about 3:10 p.m. the Grove fire began in the 19300 block of Najm Lane near Grove Street, officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries, officials said.

Due to strong wind gusts in the area, fire officials feared the blaze could grow quickly. Authorities dispatched aircraft to the area to control the spread.

It was part of a busy afternoon Wednesday in parts of Sonoma County.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a vegetation fire was reported at Mark West Springs Road at Riebli Road just outside Santa Rosa city limits.

The blaze, which was initially thought to have grown to 4 acres, was downsized to just over 2 acres and was contained by about 4:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire firefighters, who battled that fire, were assisted by the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Another blaze called the Wild fire was quickly contained along Highway 12 a short time later.

No injuries or evacuations were reported in that incident.