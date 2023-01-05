The wind and soaked soils proved to be more of a problem in Santa Rosa Wednesday night than the rain, according to authorities.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department’s wind gauges measured up to 20 mph winds and 50 mph gusts, mainly through the central and west parts of the city, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal and Division Chief Paul Lowenthal.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to multiple reports of downed trees because of these winds, Lowenthal said.

1 of 4 Storm Update - Jan 4, @ 8:30pmSanta Rosa Fire, Police & Public Works crews are busy responding to numerous storm-related incidents across city, primarily associated w/ winds, including trees down into powerlines, homes, apartments, streets, vehicles, & uprooted water lines pic.twitter.com/jkNbni2f8l — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) January 5, 2023

“We ended up with several trees into power lines, trees into roadways, into structures and trees actually blowing over and uprooting water lines,” he said. “It was just a lot of wind related incidents.”

Lowenthal said there were “no real flooding issues to be concerned about,” due to a lower rainfall total than was expected.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to a report of a tree fallen into a structure at the 6600 block of Montecito Boulevard, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

When firefighters arrived, they saw that half of an up to 70-foot pine tree had fallen onto the roof of a two-story multi-unit apartment building.

Branches were sticking in through the roof into apartment units and a corner of the building had suffered severe damage. Holes in the roof allowed rain to pour through the ceiling into two of the units, Gloeckner said.

Four of the apartments were evacuated either due to water damage or the continued threat of the tree weighing above the apartments.

The fire department was not able to remove the tree Wednesday night because they had multiple other calls to respond to.

Trees also feel into buildings on Rose Avenue and Jeremy Court, Lowenthal said.

A roof at a home in the Rincon Valley Mobile Estates was blown off.

A tent flew about 20 feet into some power lines about 5:30 p.m. on Moraga Drive. Soon after, power failed for about 600 Pacific Gas and electric customers.

A shade structure was blown into powerlines on Moraga Drive. Theres a large power outage in the area (Near the Fairgrounds). Please ensure outdoor loose objects are secured prior to the onset of forecasted wind events. pic.twitter.com/YpTnsneNmM — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) January 5, 2023

A few blocks away at the property for townhomes at the 2100 block of Citrine Way, a large tree bent and twisted in the 20 mph winds, breaking a water line, which poured into the roots and made the tree bend even more.