Subscribe

Wind, rain, heavy snow batter New England, eastern Canada

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 16, 2021, 2:31PM
Updated 2 hours ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A storm lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada on Saturday with heavy rain, snow and wind, leading to power outages and slick roads.

About 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the height of the storm in Vermont, the hardest-hit U.S. state, and thousands of outages were reported elsewhere across the region, officials said.

“The snow is wet, heavy and slippery, which makes travel and restoration conditions tough," said Mike Burke, chief of field operations at Green Mountain Power in Vermont.

A foot or more of snow was possible across higher elevations of northern New England, and wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) were expected along the Maine coast, said Michael Clair, of the National Weather Service in Maine.

Gusts of 70 mph (112 kph) were recorded at the Isle of Shoals, about 2 miles off New Hampshire, and New Hampshire's Mount Washington recorded a gust of 118 mph (190 kph) at the summit, the weather service said.

Much of eastern Canada was pounded with steady snowfall.

Locations that didn't get snow could see 1 1/2 to 2 inches (4 to 5 centimeters) of rain, Clair said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine